John Pitman Reviews: John-Henry Crawford

All Classical Radio’s Director of Music and Programming John Pitman recently spoke with John-Henry Crawford. Since the Louisiana-based cellist’s 2021 debut, Dialogo, Crawford has always had “dialogues” with the composers whose music he performs, and his album featuring Dvořák’s Cello Concerto and Tchaikovsky’s Variations on a Rococo Theme, is no exception.

John-Henry has known these two works since he was a budding cello student, listening over and over again to the Rostropovich recording. Collaborating with the San Francisco Ballet Orchestra on the new album seems a natural partnership as they are familiar with Tchaikovsky through his ballets, John-Henry’s interpretation gives the music a dance-like quality, and continues his “dialogues” with the composers, as well as his fellow musicians, in this new release.