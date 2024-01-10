John Pitman Reviews: Arnold Schoenberg

For this edition of John Pitman’s Reviews, John has invited All Classical host and producer Lisa Lipton to sit down with Larry Schoenberg, son of composer Arnold Schoenberg.

Lisa, along with microtonal composer Richie Greene, and 45th Parallel Universe musicians Ron Blessinger and James Shields, asked Larry what it was like having one of the 20th century’s greatest, and most controversial composers as a dad. The conversation runs the gamut from the inner workings of the 12-tone method that Schoenberg created, the many celebrities who were friends of the family, to the toys and games the composer created to entertain and teach his children, including Larry.

This interview was conducted in anticipation of 45th Parallel’s October 22, 2024 concert featuring chamber arrangements by Arnold Schoenberg of music by Gustav Mahler. Learn more at 45thparallelpdx.org.