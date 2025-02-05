Arts Blog

John Pitman Reviews: Yevgeny Sudbin’s ‘Ver La Flamme’

5/2/2025 By
Album cover for Yevgeny Sudbin's 'Ver La Flamme'

Renowned for his interpretations of the music of Russian composer and mystic, Alexander Scriabin, celebrated pianist Yevgeny Sudbin is host John Pitman’s latest guest for this Arts Blog interview.

On Sudbin’s newest album, Ver La Flamme (Toward the Flame), the pianist shares his deep knowledge and appreciation for the music of the early 20th century composer, and his imaginative and thought-provoking piano pieces. The album includes preludes, études, sonatas, and fantasies.

In his conversation with All Classical Radio’s Director of Programming, John Pitman, Sudbin shares some fascinating stories about Alexander Scriabin’s wild ideas about the direction of his music, and his audiences. Listening to these works reminds us why the composer and his music truly feel “outside of time.”

Hear Pitman’s conversation with Sudbin below:

Yevgeny Sudbin’s Ver La Flamme is available May 9, 2025, on BIS Records.

