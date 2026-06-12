Arts Blog

Lisa Lipton Explores: Portland’s Yelling Choir

6/12/2026 By in ACR Happenings
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All Classical Radio on air host and producer Lisa Lipton chats with flutist Maxx Katz, founder of Portland’s Yelling Choir. Yelling Choir is a femme, women, and nonbinary performance ensemble which reimagines voice, presence, gender, and power. The group has a forward-thinking aesthetic based in contemporary classical music, improvisation, performance art, and social practice.

In her conversation with Lisa, Maxx explores the Choir’s history, their approach to somatic awareness practice and trauma-informed mindfulness, and their upcoming performances.

Hear their conversation below.

The Yelling Choirs next public event is on June 20, 2026, at 2:00 PM at Pacific Northwest College of the Arts in Portland, Oregon. Learn more at maxxkatz.com/yelling-choir.

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