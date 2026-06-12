All Classical Radio on air host and producer Lisa Lipton chats with flutist Maxx Katz, founder of Portland’s Yelling Choir. Yelling Choir is a femme, women, and nonbinary performance ensemble which reimagines voice, presence, gender, and power. The group has a forward-thinking aesthetic based in contemporary classical music, improvisation, performance art, and social practice.

In her conversation with Lisa, Maxx explores the Choir’s history, their approach to somatic awareness practice and trauma-informed mindfulness, and their upcoming performances.