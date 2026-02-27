All Classical Radio host Lisa Lipton sat down to chat with Zach Galatis, flute section member, piccolo soloist with the Oregon Symphony, and Assistant Professor of Flute at Portland State University (PSU) to hear more about his role as music director behind PSU’s first ever full-scale musical production, Spring Awakening.

Best known in the region for his dynamic work as a performer and educator, Zach shares how he brings his deep musical insight to this Tony Award–winning rock musical that explores adolescence, identity, and the struggle to be heard. In their conversation below, we hear them dive into what makes this milestone production so meaningful for PSU’s School of Music & Theater and how the cast and creative team are bringing this bold, coming of age show to life.