All Classical Radio: For Humans, By Humans

When you listen to All Classical Radio, you hear handcrafted radio programming that is locally produced and community focused. In collaboration with students from Portland State University’s Branded Media Course and the PSU School of Film, All Classical invites you to explore what it means to make radio for humans, by humans, with a brief and powerful behind-the-scenes look at the station’s approach to independent classical music public radio.

“What [All Classical Radio hosts share] of themselves…is what I think helps to create a narrative and a relationship with our listeners” says Director of Music and Programming John Pitman in the video.

“Connection is hard to come by,” adds Radio Network Program Director Brandi Parisi. “[All Classical] fills these gaps in places that people really need. We get letters from folks who say, ‘I feel like I know you,’ ‘I feel like you’re my friend.’ There’s nothing more human than that.”

Watch below, or on All Classical Radio’s YouTube channel.

Creators and contributors:

Audrey Weller: Editor, Producer

Maddie Kasberger: Producer, Co-Director

Tomas Penner: Cinematographer, Co-Director

James Shasteen: Production Assistant, Co-Director

Michael Stringfield: Adjunct Assistant Professor, Branded Media, PSU School of Film

John Pitman: Director of Music and Programming, All Classical Radio

Brandi Parisi: Radio Network Program Director, All Classical Radio

About All Classical Radio’s Arts Mentorship and Education Initiatives

This project with PSU and the PSU School of Film highlights All Classical Radio’s commitment to community collaboration, arts and media education, and supporting the next generation of creatives and leaders. The station’s robust mentorship and education initiatives include the unique Young Artist in Residence and Youth Ambassadors programs, paid internships, arts journalism and productino mentorships, and more. Its International Children’s Arts Network provides access to music and the arts for children, families, and educators 24/7 at icanradio.org.

Thank you to Michael Stringfield, Portland State University Adjunct Assistant Professor, Branded Media, PSU School of Film, and all of the brilliant PSU students involved in bringing this video to life.