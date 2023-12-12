Recording Academy and GRAMMY Museum Recognize Coty Raven Morris

All Classical Radio is thrilled to congratulate Coty Raven Morris, who has been named a finalist for the 2024 Music Educator Award, presented by the Recording Academy and GRAMMY Museum. Coty is one of 10 finalists, narrowed down from a field of 25 semifinalists, selected from more than 2,000 music educators nominated from across the country. She was also named a quarterfinalist for the 2023 Music Educator Award and the Portland State University George C. Hoffman Faculty Award.

The ultimate recipient of the 2024 Music Educator Award will be recognized during GRAMMY Week, prior to the GRAMMY awards ceremony on February 4, 2024, and will receive a $10,000 honorarium and matching grant for their school’s music program.

“Coty Raven Morris is a star who employs the power of music and education to changes lives every day,” says Suzanne Nance, President and CEO of All Classical Radio. “It is a joy to see her outstanding work in the classroom and community, and on the stage, recognized nationally by the Recording Academy and GRAMMY Museum.”

Coty Raven Morris joined the All Classical Radio team in May 2023. In addition to her role as on air radio host, she is a featured author on the All Classical Radio Arts Blog, and a familiar voice on ICAN Radio, the station’s 24-hour arts and music network for children, their families, caregivers, and educators at icanradio.org.

Coty is the Hinckley Assistant Professor of Music Education and Social Justice at Portland State University. She is the Northwest Choral representative for the National Association for Music Education, as well as the Community Choir Chair for Northwest region of the American Choral Directors Association. Coty is also the Founder of Being Human Together, a community rooted in music education striving to normalize difficult topics – like mental health, systemic oppression, diversity, and inclusivity – through conversation and connection.

Read the official press release to learn more.