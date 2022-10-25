RII & AMPLIFY on KGW-TV’s Hello, Rose City!

Thank you to KGW-TV host Lacey Evans and the entire Hello, Rose City! team for welcoming All Classical Portland President & CEO Suzanne Nance and Recording Inclusivity Initiative Chair Adam Eccleston on their program to discuss RII and our first-ever album AMPLIFY! The groundbreaking album is now available to purchase in the All Classical Portland Gift Shop, and available to stream and download on your favorite music site like Apple Music, iTunes, Spotify, Amazon Music, and more.

Learn more about the exciting album and RII in our segment on Hello, Rose City! on the KGW website.

KGW’s Hello, Rose City: All Classical Portland releases AMPLIFY

BEHIND THE SCENES

All Classical Portland’s Recording Inclusivity Initiative is a response to the classical music industry’s longtime need for greater diversity, with the purpose of increasing awareness and opportunity for previously marginalized artistic communities. Learn more at allclassical.org/recordinginclusivity.

AMPLIFY is now available for purchase in the All Classical Portland Gift Shop:

shop.allclassical.org/amplify-all-classical-portlands-rii-vol-1

Learn more about the album, the composers and musicians, and other ways to buy/stream it at navonarecords.com.