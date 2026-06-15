Arts Blog

All Classical Radio Announces Recording Inclusivity Initiative’s Third Album: AWAKEN

6/15/2026 By in Press Coverage
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The third album by All Classical Radio’s award-winning Recording Inclusivity Initiative (RII) is titled AWAKEN and is coming on July 10, 2026.

Released on GRAMMY® award-winning Navona Records and PARMA Recordings, RII Vol. 3: AWAKEN will be available on all major streaming platforms and the physical CD will be available in the All Classical Gift Shop

Learn more on the All Classical Arts Blog.

Thanks to these regional and national news and media outlets for recognizing AWAKEN and All Classical Radio’s and wide-reaching community service.

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