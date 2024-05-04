Announcing new album ELEVATE, Vol. 2 from the Recording Inclusivity Initiative (RII)

We are excited to announce ELEVATE, the second installment and brand-new album from All Classical Radio’s Recording Inclusivity Initiative (RII) and GRAMMY® award-winning Navona Records and PARMA Recordings. ELEVATE will be released digitally on all streaming platforms on May 10, 2024, with CDs available for sale this spring.

Continuing the mission of the Recording Inclusivity Initiative to expand America’s playlist with brand new recordings, the album brings to life the sonatas of Yuko Uébayashi and Nobu Kōda and a string quartet by Damien Geter, performed by several of today’s leading classical performers.

ELEVATE is a beautiful testament to the power of uplifting each other in the arts. Musicians who played on the album include pianist María García, All Classical’s 2022-2023 Artist in Residence; Yoko Greeney, piano; Jennifer Arnold, viola; Martha Long, flute; Nancy Ives, cello; Emily Cole, violin; Inés Voglar Belgique, violin; and Ruby Chen, violin.

Learn more about ELEVATE at navonarecords.com, and stay tuned for details about All Classical Radio’s on air album release celebration!

EXCLUSIVE PREVIEW

Enjoy this exclusive sneak peek at the first movement of Damien Geter’s String Quartet No. 1: Neo-Soul: I. Bop.

ABOUT

All Classical Radio’s Recording Inclusivity Initiative is a response to the classical music industry’s longtime need for greater diversity, with the purpose of increasing awareness and opportunity for previously marginalized artistic communities. Learn more at recordinginclusivity.allclassical.org.

The Recording Inclusivity Initiative was made possible in part by the generous support of the Oregon Cultural Trust, The Sorel Organization, the Regional Arts and Culture Council, and IBEW Local 48.

All Classical Radio extends heartfelt thanks to all those who have supported this important recording initiative, including but not limited to Bob Lord and PARMA Recordings; the RII Panel; Regional Arts and Culture Council; the team at The Hallowed Halls; Arianna Avena; Shawn Murphy; and the loyal listeners, supporters, staff, volunteers, CAG, and Board of Directors of All Classical Radio.