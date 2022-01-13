Soprano Karen Slack and RII Advisor Mara Miller: A Conversation

MM – It feels like culturally, values are shifting quite a bit. I think people are looking to have more of a balanced life where the art can stand alongside your personal journey. You were saying before, there was an intention of letting the art speak for itself, but this newer school of thought is that art is art + life connected. That’s an interesting shift, for sure.

KS – Yes. I made a point to get married and feed that part of my heart/soul. I witnessed so many other artists in my generation giving their all to the art and purposefully not prioritizing a family. There were so many teachers that channeled their whole life into their artistic gift, not really having lives outside of it and maybe placing that nurturing energy into their students, not families of their own. To each their own, of course.

MM – That teacher/student connection was where they got a lot of that joy. Going back to something you said earlier, mentorship seems like something that is very important to you and that your generation didn’t get a lot of chances to be on the receiving end of. What drew you to mentorship and how important do you think it is in regards to moving classical culture forward?

KS – I think mentorship is extremely important. It’s just as important as having a great teacher or a great coach. I can tell the difference between people within the industry who have had mentors and those who have had to free flow through things. I wish I would have had the opportunity to have mentors that looked like me.

I think it is so important to have mentors from your own culture to help you navigate things. There are certain conversations you can have with true empathy. There are certain things you can unpack together in a safe way. I always try to strive to be the mentor I always wished I had growing up.

I want other singers to learn from my mistakes as well as the really good choices I’ve made. I want to be able to share that and pour into my mentees as opposed to many folks in my generation and the generation before me who thought, “oh, they will figure it out” or didn’t give any advice out of fear of giving the wrong advice. That is unacceptable to me. My father was a basketball coach for 50 years, so I think a bit of it runs through my blood to mentor. It felt very natural to do. If I see a talent like Jasmine [Barnes], I feel inclined to affirm her.

MM – I love that! Thank you so much for taking the time to speak with me. I’m really excited to hear the final recording of “Taking Names.”

KS – I can’t wait. I can’t wait to maybe turn on the radio one day and hear it. So exciting!