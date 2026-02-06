Get to Know Sunday Brunch Host, Kate Remington

All Classical Radio is delighted to welcome Kate Remington to the On Air team, as the host of Sunday Brunch. Tune in Sundays from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM PT to enjoy delicious music with Kate from all around the world, or listen On Demand for a Sunday Brunch experience, any time of the week. We asked Kate to tell us a bit more about herself, her musical experiences, and her inspirations as an on air host and music enthusiast. Read on to get to know Kate Remington, and tune in Sundays at 10:00 AM for her weekly program Sunday Brunch.

Tell us about your first or most memorable concert.

Kate: I’m a huge Alfred Brendel fan and was lucky enough to attend many of his concerts, including one in Vienna with conductor Simon Rattle and the Vienna Philharmonic when they recorded Beethoven’s Piano Concertos 1 and 4. The collaboration between all of them was beyond incredible.

What is your go-to dish for a great breakfast/brunch with friends?

Kate: Not healthy in any way, but I’m a big fan of biscuits and gravy. They’re not a thing in New England, or Wisconsin where I grew up, so I’m making up for lost time now that I’m in Oregon.

How would you describe All Classical Radio’s Sunday Brunch?

Kate: The thing I love most is how Sunday Brunch can take you all over the world, and back and forth through time. Every week is an adventure!

Do you play an instrument?

Kate: Yes, I began studying piano when I was eight, and was a piano major in college. I was planning to be a conductor, but radio was much more fun.

You are a fan of video game music, what is it about this subgenre that speaks to you? Do you have a favorite video game/soundtrack?

Kate: Game music is very powerful. It can give you some extra confidence to do battle with a fierce enemy, or provide a meaningful context while you’re exploring an environment. One of the soundtracks I have on regular rotation is Jessica Curry’s So Let Us Melt. Its joyful choruses lift my spirits every time I listen to it.

If you were stranded on a desert island and could only bring the library of one composer, who’s catalogue would you bring with you?

Kate: It would have to be Beethoven. His music is so personal, and covers the whole range of human experience

Any advice for someone who is interested in listening to more classical music, but is not sure where to “start?”

Kate: It’s a deep ocean, to be sure! Honestly, I’d suggest listening to All Classical Radio because we present such a diverse range of music that spans centuries, and if one composer’s music isn’t doing it for you, there’ll be something else coming along that you’ll probably love. And you can find out all the details of performers and titles on the playlists on our website, and find more music by the composers you’re interested in.

Welcome Kate! She’ll save you a seat at the Sunday Brunch table, every Sunday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM PT on All Classical Radio. Or stream past episodes On Demand for two weeks following each broadcast.