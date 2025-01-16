The Hidden Gems of Famous Composers

The composers we love have written some of the most iconic pieces in classical music. Works like Beethoven’s Für Elise and Symphony No. 5, Mozart’s Marriage of Figaro, Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker, and many more are synonymous with the genre of classical music and recognized by classical music appreciators of all levels. While these composers wrote some of the most quintessential works in the genre, many listeners may not be aware of their “hidden gems.”

Today, All Classical Radio is exploring lesser-known works by legendary composers. We are highlighting pieces that are not particularly popular in the concert hall, were written earlier on in the composer’s career, or were written outside of the composer’s typical instrumentation or genre. If you enjoy these composers, we think you will enjoy some of their more overlooked music as well.

Ludwig van Beethoven – 6 Bagatelles, Op. 126

Beethoven is often regarded as the greatest composer to have ever lived. Most famous for his nine symphonies, including the Eroica Symphony or the Pastoral Symphony, as well as his concerti and piano sonatas, it is inevitable that some of his compositional output has gone unnoticed to some extent. While it can be difficult to categorize any of Beethoven’s works as a “hidden gem,” his Bagatelles, Op. 126 were composed as a complete set of six light and short works for piano and were some of his last works for piano. Upon getting this work published, Beethoven stated that these bagatelles were “the best pieces of this kind I have written.”

W. A. Mozart – Divertimento for 3 Basset Horns No. 5 in B-flat Major

Mozart composed over 600 works in his 35 years of life. Given his immense popularity, it can be difficult to see any of his works go unnoticed; however, one notable hidden gem for Mozart is his Divertimento for 3 Basset Horns No. 5. A basset horn is an instrument within the clarinet family. While most clarinet players are familiar with Mozart’s quintet and concerto, not many know of his five divertimenti for basset horn (a divertimento is an 18th-century genre of music that is usually light-hearted and written for small ensembles). This work sets itself apart from the already unique instrumentation by beginning with a slow Adagio movement and ending with a Polonaise, a Polish dance.

Johannes Brahms – Geistliches Lied

Considered one of the “Three B’s” of classical music, along with Bach and Beethoven, Brahms was a leading figure in the Romantic period. A few exemplary pieces include his First and Third Symphonies, Piano Concerto No. 1, Hungarian Dances, Wiegenlied (also known as “Lullaby”), and many chamber music works that capture the composer’s tender and warm sound. Perhaps a lesser-known work that encapsulates the gentle and romantic Brahmsian voice is his choral work, Geistliches Lied. This piece was originally part of a series of contrapuntal exercises (counterpoint in music is the relationship between two or more simultaneous musical lines) that were traded back and forth between Brahms and violinist Joseph Joachim. Regardless of its origins, the work’s mournful character is full of complexity.

Ralph Vaughan Williams – Piano Quintet in c minor

British composer Ralph Vaughan Williams was a key figure in influencing the style of 20th-century British classical music. An avid collector of English folk songs, Vaughan Williams used these traditional melodies to craft his unique folk sound, which can be heard in works like Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis, The Lark Ascending, and English Folk Song Suite. However, many of his earlier works, such as the Piano Quintet in c minor, were hidden from the public once he had developed his “mature” style. While this quintet contains hints of who the composer was soon to become, it was shelved for over 80 years after its premiere. You will find that this hidden gem with violin, viola, cello, double bass, and piano has the romantic elements of Brahms and Dvorák.

Pyotr Tchaikovsky – String Quartet No. 3 in e-flat minor

Many listeners are familiar with Tchaikovsky’s ballets, such as The Nutcracker, Sleeping Beauty, and Swan Lake, or perhaps his symphonic works such as Symphony No. 5 and the 1812 Overture (the one with the cannons). While his large-scale works are frequently performed all over the world, Tchaikovsky’s handful of chamber or small ensemble compositions don’t receive the same level of attention. Only eight pieces in his catalog of 169 works are chamber music, and only three of those chamber pieces are string quartets, with his first string quartet being the most popular. To shed light on the composer’s small and often overshadowed chamber music output, we’re highlighting String Quartet No. 3. This work may not be as lively or grand as some of Tchaikovsky’s symphonic works, but it is just as expressive, dramatic, and powerful. Dedicated to violinist and teacher, Ferdinand Laub, a friend of Tchaikovsky, the opening movement is full of melancholic expression, and the third movement, Andante funebre e doloroso, is an emotional funeral march filled with grief as it commemorates Laub’s death.

Giacomo Puccini – Crisantemi

Known as one of the greatest Italian composers, Giacomo Puccini’s operas are among the most recorded and performed works in the genre. Arias such as “O mio babbino caro” (“Oh my dear Papa”) from Gianni Schicchi and “Nessun dorma” (“Let no one sleep”) from Turandot are recognizable even in popular culture, from movies, TV, commercials, and more. Puccini himself recognized his operatic talent when he said, “Almighty God touched me with his little finger and said: ‘Write for the theatre – mind, only for the theater!’ And I have obeyed the supreme command.” While his operas are immensely popular, many may not know Puccini’s instrumental and chamber music. Let’s listen to his prelude for string quartet, Crisantemi. Produced in a single night, Crisantemi is an elegy written for Puccini’s friend, Prince Amadeo, Duke of Aosta. Although this piece stands on its own, Puccini ended up using themes from this string quartet in his opera, Manon Lescaut.

Do you recognize any of these hidden gems we explored today? Perhaps you have a favorite lesser-known work that we didn’t mention? Get in touch to let us know your favorite composer’s hidden gem!