In July 2026, All Classical Radio and GRAMMY® award-winning Navona Records and PARMA Recordings released AWAKEN, the third album from the award-winning Recording Inclusivity Initiative (RII).

The album features never-before-recorded chamber pieces by Kirsten Volness and Nicole Buetti, and an expansive orchestral work by Nancy Ives.

Navona Records featured the composers on their blog series in “The Inside Story,” exploring the inner workings and personalities of our composers and performers.

Get to know the composers and read the full feature at navonarecords.com.