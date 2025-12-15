The Stories of Twelve Carols: 2025 Edition

All Classical Radio’s Festival of Carols returns once more with four days of cherished seasonal music from cultures around the world, curated to lift your spirit and warm your heart. Each December, our Program Director, John Pitman, selects twelve pieces from our extensive Festival of Carols library for a deep dive into their origins. Over the past several years, we’ve explored holiday classics on the Arts Blog, such as “Hark, the Herald Angels Sing,” “O Tannenbaum,” and “Silent Night.” We’ve also expanded our exploration of carols to cover several centuries, origins, languages, and even holidays beyond Christmas. This year, we’re covering carols written as far back as the 12th century, as recently as the 1960s, in addition to a beloved Hanukkah tune.

Be sure to tune in to our 2025 Festival of Carols on All Classical Radio from December 22nd-25th! Learn more about All Classical Radio’s Holiday Programming.

The Little Drummer Boy Written in 1941 by American composer Katherine Davis, The Little Drummer Boy was initially titled “Carol of the Drum.” Inspired by the French carol, Patapan, Davis’s Christmastime tune also evokes the sound of a drum in celebration of Jesus’s birth. As a music educator, Davis wrote many of her compositions for choirs at the schools where she taught, including The Little Drummer Boy. A decade later, the Trapp Family Singers (yes, the same family immortalised in The Sound of Music) recorded the carol to popular acclaim. In 1958, a successful recording by the Harry Simeone Chorale brought Davis’s song to households around the world.

Adam lay ybounden

The words of the English carol, Adam lay ybounden (Adam was bound), come from an anonymous source of the 15th century. No contemporary musical setting survives. The poetry recounts the Fall of Man from the Book of Genesis, though it ends on a positive note: “Blessed be the time that apple taken was! Therefore we may singen Deo gratias!” Many English composers have written their own versions of the carol, including Peter Warlock, John Ireland, and Benjamin Britten. We are going to listen to Boris Ord’s 1955 version, which has since been a staple of the Service of Nine Lessons and Carols at King’s College, Cambridge. Ord was a beloved choir director at the institution from 1929-57.

Tune in to All Classical Radio on Wednesday, December 24th at 7:00 AM PT to listen to this year’s live broadcast of A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols from King’s College, Cambridge.

Jul, jul, strålande jul

Known as “Christmas, Christmas, glorious Christmas” in English, this Swedish carol is one of the best-known seasonal songs in Scandinavia. Written by composer Gustaf Nordqvist in 1921, with lyrics by priest and author Edvard Evers, Jul, jul, strålande jul describes a wintry white Christmas and the opportunity for peace that this season brings. The graceful lilt of the melody beautifully accompanies Evers’s poetry, evoking images of silent, snow-filled evenings. Originally composed as a piece for solo voice, this carol has since been arranged for various choral ensembles, both accompanied by instruments and a cappella.

Follow along with an English translation of the Swedish poetry here.

I Wonder as I Wander

Attributed to American composer John Jacob Niles, I Wonder as I Wander is based on a song fragment Niles heard while traveling through Appalachian North Carolina in 1933. Niles devoted his musical career to collecting and transcribing folk songs, in addition to researching folk instruments. In an unpublished autobiography, the composer noted the following about his experience encountering a little girl named Annie Morgan singing:

“[Annie] sang the first three lines of the verse of ‘I Wonder As I Wander.’ At twenty-five cents a performance, I tried to get her to sing all the song. After eight tries, all of which are carefully recorded in my notes, I had only three lines of verse, a garbled fragment of melodic material—and a magnificent idea.”

Niles published I Wonder as I Wander in his collection of Songs of the Hill-Folk.

Maoz Tzur

Maoz Tzur (Rock of Ages) is a well-known Hebrew liturgical poem sung during Hanukkah celebrations. The text, dating from as early as the 12th century, tells a brief history of the Jewish people and all they have overcome. While we don’t know its original musical setting, the hymn is now most commonly associated with a melody from a 15th-century German folksong. As to the poem’s author, historians speculate that the first letters of the first five stanzas form an acrostic of the author’s name, Mordechai, though we don’t know much more than that.

In the recording below, you’ll hear Maoz Tzur sung in both Hebrew and then in English.

I Saw Three Ships

I Saw Three Ships is a traditional English Christmas carol from the 17th century. The joyful, dancelike melody is paired with perplexing lyrics that tell of the arrival of three ships in (landlocked) Bethlehem, leading many to wonder what event this carol may be referring to. One theory holds that these were the ships that transported the relics of the Magi to the Cathedral of Cologne in the 12th century. Another theory is that the ships represent the camels (or desert ships, if you will) carrying the Magi through the desert to visit the baby Jesus. The original text has undergone several variations over the centuries, so it’s possible that something was quite literally lost in translation.

Lulajże Jezuniu

Lulajże Jezuniu, one of Poland’s most famous Christmas carols, translates to “Hush, little Jesus.” In fact, the word “Lulajże” specifically refers to rocking a child to sleep, which conveys the carol’s overall tone. This tender, loving lullaby humanizes the relationship between Mary and the baby Jesus — it’s simply a mother rocking her newborn to sleep. Although not officially confirmed, many believe the carol dates to the 17th century. If the melody sounds familiar, it may be because Chopin references it in the slow section of Scherzo No. 1 in b minor, Op. 20.

You will find an English translation of the Polish poetry here.

O Jesulein süss, o Jesulein mild!

O Little One sweet, O Little One mild is a short and sweet 17th-century carol from Germany with anonymous origins. The carol was first arranged by Samuel Scheidt and later by J. S. Bach, who preserved Scheidt’s melody but elaborated on the harmonization in a style more typical of the Baroque era. The gentle, rocking melody evokes peaceful imagery of worshiping at the crib of the baby Jesus, a common theme in sacred music for the season.

Follow along with an English translation of the German text here.

I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day

A carol with many musical settings, I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day is based on the poem, “Christmas Bells,” by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow. Longfellow wrote the piece on Christmas Day 1863 amid the horrors of the American Civil War, an event reflected in the poem’s narrative. While some stanzas acknowledge the despair felt throughout the country, the final verse ends on a hopeful note: “Then pealed the bells more loud and deep / God is not dead, nor doth He sleep / The Wrong shall fail / The Right prevail / With peace on earth, goodwill to men.”

Below, you will hear a musical arrangement of the carol by English composer and choirmaster Sir Philip Ledger. You can read Longfellow’s poem in its entirety here.

There Is No Rose of Such Virtue

Also written as “Ther is no rose of swych vertu,” this Medieval English Christmas Carol has anonymous origins dating from around 1420. The reference to Mary as a rose was a common association during the Middle Ages, appearing in several hymns and carols, including Es ist ein Ros’ entsprungen (Lo, How a Rose E’er-Blooming).

You are likely to hear several different versions of this carol. Several composers have taken the original text and arranged the music, including John Joubert and Benjamin Britten. We’d like to highlight the original version with the 15th-century melody. As you listen, you’ll hear the singers return to the first phrase, “There is no rose of such virtue as is the rose that bare Jesu,” multiple times. Using the first verse of a carol as the refrain was common for the time.

I Sing of a Maiden

I Sing of a Maiden also comes from the hand of an anonymous English 15th-century author. While we know that the poem was intended to be sung, no musical setting from the period has survived. The poetry celebrates the Annunciation and imminent birth of Jesus, with an overarching tone of introspection and grace. Many composers have set modernized versions of this Medieval text to music, including Gustav Holst, Benjamin Britten, John Rutter, and Peter Warlock. We will listen to a setting by Patrick Hadley, written in 1936, that beautifully pairs with the meditative mood of the poetry.

Do You Hear What I Hear?

Created in the early ‘60s by songwriting duo Gloria Shayne (Baker) & Noel Regney, who were also married at the time, Do You Hear What I Hear? was composed during the Cuban Missile Crisis. The lyrics, inspired by the Nativity story, took on an additional meaning amid the threat of nuclear war, with the final stanza stating, “Pray for peace, people everywhere.” Do You Hear What I Hear? was originally recorded by the Harry Simeone Chorale (the same group that helped popularize The Little Drummer Boy). Bing Crosby released a solo version a year later, making the song a massive success. Currently, there is no shortage of arrangements of the carol in a wide variety of musical styles.

Fun fact – Shayne and Regney also wrote the popular children’s tune, “Rain, Rain, Go Away.”

Tune in to All Classical Radio starting December 22nd to hear your favorites played on air, and learn about the full scope of our 2025 holiday programming here. Happy listening!