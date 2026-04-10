Lisa Lipton Spotlights WindSync + BodyVox + Chamber Music Northwest
All Classical Radio host Lisa Lipton caught up with choreographer Jamey Hampton and bassoonist Kara LaMoure to talk about a collaboration between WindSync, BodyVox, and Chamber Music Northwest, that’s as bold as it is unusual. Musicians and dancers are building a brand-new work together—without ever having met in person.
Through Zoom calls, phone conversations, recordings of musical works, and a lot of creative trust, they’ve been shaping a piece that blends music and movement in real time. Kara shares what it’s been like to work with Jamey, co-founder and co-artistic director of BodyVox, in a process where so much is still unknown.
The wildest part? They won’t actually put it all together until a
single, intensive week just before opening.
It’s high-risk, deeply collaborative, and exactly the kind of artistic leap that keeps live performance thrilling. This interview captures that in-between moment—where ideas are still in motion, and anything feels possible.
Catch this WindSync + BodyVox + Chamber Music Northwest April 24-26, 2026! Learn more at bodyvox.org and cmnw.org.
Read other posts by Lisa Lipton