Arts Blog

Lisa Lipton Spotlights WindSync + BodyVox + Chamber Music Northwest

4/10/2026 By in ACR Happenings
All Classical Radio host Lisa Lipton by Christine Dong

All Classical Radio host Lisa Lipton caught up with choreographer Jamey Hampton and bassoonist Kara LaMoure to talk about a collaboration between WindSync, BodyVox, and Chamber Music Northwest, that’s as bold as it is unusual. Musicians and dancers are building a brand-new work together—without ever having met in person.

Through Zoom calls, phone conversations, recordings of musical works, and a lot of creative trust, they’ve been shaping a piece that blends music and movement in real time. Kara shares what it’s been like to work with Jamey, co-founder and co-artistic director of BodyVox, in a process where so much is still unknown.

The wildest part? They won’t actually put it all together until a
single, intensive week just before opening.

It’s high-risk, deeply collaborative, and exactly the kind of artistic leap that keeps live performance thrilling. This interview captures that in-between moment—where ideas are still in motion, and anything feels possible.

Catch this WindSync + BodyVox + Chamber Music Northwest April 24-26, 2026! Learn more at bodyvox.org and cmnw.org.

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