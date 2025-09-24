2025 Young Artist & Composer Residencies

All Classical Radio is thrilled to announce flutist Dana Sparling as the station’s 2025-2026 Young Artist in Residence. A junior at Camas High School in Washington, Dana has played flute and clarinet since middle school. She now plays flute and piccolo with Metropolitan Youth Symphony’s Symphony Orchestra, and alto saxophone with MYS’s Symphonic Wind Ensemble.

“Through this residency, I hope to uplift other young musicians in my community by sharing young artist-focused projects on All Classical’s airwaves and online platforms,” says Dana. “I hope to build more connections within the Pacific Northwest’s classical community and gain meaningful performance experience.”

Dana will help create content for the station’s blog and digital channels, as well as perform on a future episode of Thursdays @ Three.