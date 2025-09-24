2025 Young Artist & Composer Residencies
All Classical Radio is thrilled to announce flutist Dana Sparling as the station’s 2025-2026 Young Artist in Residence. A junior at Camas High School in Washington, Dana has played flute and clarinet since middle school. She now plays flute and piccolo with Metropolitan Youth Symphony’s Symphony Orchestra, and alto saxophone with MYS’s Symphonic Wind Ensemble.
“Through this residency, I hope to uplift other young musicians in my community by sharing young artist-focused projects on All Classical’s airwaves and online platforms,” says Dana. “I hope to build more connections within the Pacific Northwest’s classical community and gain meaningful performance experience.”
Dana will help create content for the station’s blog and digital channels, as well as perform on a future episode of Thursdays @ Three.
2025 YOUNG ARTIST AMBASSADORS
Dana will be joined by All Classical Radio’s new cohort of Young Artist Ambassadors for 2025-2026:
- 16-year-old cellist Kristen Kim from Portland, OR
- 16-year-old clarinetist Kaden Prichard from Oak Grove, OR
First launched in 2019, All Classical Radio’s Young Artist in Residence program has continued to grow and flourish since its inception. In 2022, the station expanded its youth residency program with the first-of-its-kind Young Artist Ambassadors, building upon its commitment to serving youth regionally and across the country.
2025 COMPOSER IN RESIDENCE
All Classical has also named Kirsten Volness as the station’s 2025-2026 Composer in Residence. She is known for her emotive soundscapes which integrate electronics and modern composition techniques with jazz and pop influences.
Kirsten takes inspiration from nature, myths, spirituality, and environmental and sociopolitical issues. She will help the station helm the Recording Inclusivity Initiative’s third album. Her original work, little tiny stone, full of blue fire, will be included on All Classical Radio’s third RII album in 2026.
Learn more about All Classical Radio’s award-winning Recording Inclusivity Initiative at recordinginclusivity.allclassical.org.
ABOUT
The Artists in Residence program provides young and professional musicians with opportunities for career advancement, creative development, and audience exposure. The program is a part of All Classical Radio’s initiatives dedicated to equity and inclusivity in the arts.
All Classical Radio is committed to supporting our Artists in Residence by providing them with new resources and opportunities to connect with audiences, expand their musical portfolio, and reach new creative heights as our partners, including:
- Access to All Classical Radio’s recording facilities
- Access to the station’s digital music archives for research and development
- Encouragement and support for professional development as artists
- A financial award to assist with projects and performances
We believe All Classical Radio’s Artists in Residence program is a truly unique and all-encompassing opportunity for musicians to learn and grow. Learn more at allclassical.org/artists-in-residence.
PAST ARTISTS IN RESIDENCE
Previous Young Artists in Residence include composer, trombonist, and vocalist Elaina Stuppler (2024); pianist and violinist Amir Avsker (2023); double bass player Maggie Carter (2022); pianist Natalie Tan (2020); and cellist Taylor Yoon (2019). The station named its first-ever Young Artist Ambassadors in 2022.
All Classical Radio’s current Artists in Residence are violinist Emily Cole and clarinetist James Shields. Previous professional Artists in Residence include pianist María García (2022-2023); flutist Adam Eccleston (2020-2021); and concert pianist Hunter Noack (2019).
