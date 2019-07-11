A Classical Playlist for Oregon’s Beloved Landmarks

Over the centuries, composers have attempted to capture their natural surroundings in music, from the bucolic imagery of Beethoven’s Pastoral Symphony to the vast prairies evoked by Aaron Copland’s The Tender Land. Oregon is lucky to boast a fortune of natural grandeur as rich and wide-ranging as this tradition, with splendors from the temperate rainforests of the Coast Range to the barren lava beds of Southern Oregon. In celebration of these beautiful and varied landscapes, All Classical’s Suzanne Nance created a playlist that takes you on a sonic tour through seven of Oregon’s most beloved spots, with musical selections inspired by these incredible places.

