YAIR UPDATE: Amir Avsker

Amir Avsker is a talented young violinist, pianist, composer, and conductor who served as All Classical and ICAN Radio’s 2023-2024 Young Artist in Residence (YAIR). Born in Israel, Amir lived in Japan and Pennsylvania before moving to Oregon in 2015. He has written over 40 compositions for solo instruments, chamber ensembles, and orchestral works. Amir recently launched a new music festival called The Classical Northwest, which is taking place around Portland and Beaverton, OR from July 28 – August 8, 2026. All Classical Radio is the Official Media Sponsor. Learn more at theclassicalnorthwest.org.

We caught up with Amir recently to learn more about what he’s been up to since his time as YAIR.

My time as All Classical Radio’s Youth Artist in Residence (YAIR) fueled my natural instinct for musical entrepreneurship. It helped me sharpen a distinct vision: to provide talented young classical musicians with opportunities to thrive, while delivering uncompromised musical experiences to the public. Since wrapping up my residency, that vision has been my North Star.

Life hasn’t slowed down. I’ve been channeling my energy into academic pursuits, performance milestones, and leadership roles. I successfully directed two full seasons with the youth ensemble I established, the Pacific Rose Ensemble. I am studying piano performance at the University of Oregon under a full scholarship with Dr. Brian Hsu, while double-majoring in another passion of mine, linguistics.

As a pianist, I recently completed a session at the Brevard Music Center Piano Institute in North Carolina. Alongside piano, I am heavily focusing on my path as a conductor. I’m lucky to have Dr. Raúl Gómez-Rojas as my mentor, and I’ve conducted MYS on several occasions, including debuting the premiere of my own composition, the ‘Freedom Overture’, and on their tour in Spain and Portugal. I am now gaining invaluable podium experience serving as the Assistant Conductor for the Salem Philharmonia Orchestra.

All of these experiences have built toward my biggest project yet, launching The Classical Northwest. This week-long festival realizes my vision through a mission that is unique to the Portland classical scene: empowering young musicians through side-by-side collaboration with professional artists in orchestral and chamber music settings, fostering artistic growth for emerging artists while creating exceptional concert experiences for Portland audiences.

The schedule features two orchestral concerts, one wind band concert, two chamber concerts, and masterclasses. These will be held at various venues, including The Reser and Village Church in Beaverton, OR, Lincoln Recital Hall at PSU, and the Concert School of Music in Wilsonville, OR. The repertoire spans masterpieces like Beethoven’s 5th Symphony, Elgar’s Cello Concerto, and Haydn’s “Farewell” Symphony, alongside contemporary works like Compulsión by young Costa Rican composer Sergio Delgado, and many more.

My time as All Classical’s YAIR taught me that classical music is a living, breathing community, and The Classical Northwest is my way of giving back. I hope to see you there!

All Classical Radio is the Official Media Sponsor of The Classical Northwest. Learn more at theclassicalnorthwest.org.