Amplifying Nineteen Black Composers’ Voices for Juneteenth

Alice Coltrane was born as Alice McLeod in 1937 and died as Alice Coltrane in 2007. She was an American jazz composer and musician, and she was one of only a handful of jazz harpists in history. She grew up in a musical household and at the encouragement of her father she pursued music as well. She played in various clubs around Detroit and eventually moved to Paris in the late 1950s to study classical music as well as jazz music with Bud Powell. In 1960 she worked as an intermission pianist at the Blue Note Jazz Club, where she eventually appeared on a television performance with Lucky Thompson, Kenny Clarke, and Pierre Michelot. Her first marriage, to Kenny Hagood in 1960, resulted in a daughter but ended soon after due to Hagood’s heroin addiction. After the end of her first marriage, she moved back to Detroit with her daughter and continued playing jazz professionally with her own trio. Around 1962, she started playing with Terry Gibbs’ quartet and eventually met John Coltrane. They were married in 1965 and eventually had three children together. In 1966, she replaced McCoy Tyner as the pianist with John Coltrane’s group and continued to play with them until his death in 1967. Alice went on after her husband’s death to release records as a composer and band leader. From 1967 to 1977 she released fourteen full-length records, moving from more standard jazz styles into more cosmic, spiritual sounds. Her life overall became more spiritually focused in the early 70’s, when she ended up abandoning her secular life to establish the Vedantic Center in California in 1975. She performed both formal and informal devotional Vedic ceremonies at the ashram, and also developed her own original melodies from the traditional Vedic chants. From this, her first spiritual cassette was developed in 1982, which was only released to Ashram members. In the 1990s, there was a revitalized interest in her work and then following a twenty five year-break from the stage, she returned for three major U.S. performances in 2006 that culminated in a concert for the San Francisco Jazz Festival with her son Ravi on saxophone, Roy Haynes on drums, and Charlie Haden on bass. Alice Coltrane died the next year in 2007 from respiratory failure at age 69. Her featured recording on this blog is her album from 1973 entitled Reflection on Creation and Space.

Bio courtesy of wikipedia and photo courtesy of The Music Aficionado website