Arts Blog

All Classical Radio Names Anthea Kreston as 2026-2027 Artist in Residence

6/12/2026 By in Press Coverage
Featured image for Announcing Anthea Kreston as 2026-2027 Artist in Residence
Photo by Christine Dong.

In June 2026, All Classical Radio named violinist and author Anthea Kreston as the station’s 2026-2027 Artist in Residence.

“As a classical musician, public radio stations are an integral part of our lives,” says Anthea. “Being a part of All Classical Radio gets me fired up on all cylinders — as a performer, educator, collaborator, and creator. I am honored to be the next Artist in Residence, and so look forward to being a part of this most magnificent team.”

Learn more on the All Classical Arts Blog.

Thanks to these regional and national news and media outlets for recognizing Anthea and All Classical Radio’s and wide-reaching community service.

This announcement was featured on:

Read other posts by

All Posts

Categories

View all posts

Our Sponsors

Meet our sponsors Become a sponsor
Logo: Roseline Coffee
AniChe Cellars
Logo: Cogir of Tigard
KQAC 89.9 Portland/Vancouver
KQOC 88.1 Newport/Lincoln City
KQHR 88.1 Hood River/The Dalles
KQHR 96.3 Columbia Gorge East
KQMI 88.9 Manzanita
KSLC 90.3 McMinnville
95.7 FM Corvallis/Flynn