In June 2026, All Classical Radio named violinist and author Anthea Kreston as the station’s 2026-2027 Artist in Residence.

“As a classical musician, public radio stations are an integral part of our lives,” says Anthea. “Being a part of All Classical Radio gets me fired up on all cylinders — as a performer, educator, collaborator, and creator. I am honored to be the next Artist in Residence, and so look forward to being a part of this most magnificent team.”

Learn more on the All Classical Arts Blog.

Thanks to these regional and national news and media outlets for recognizing Anthea and All Classical Radio’s and wide-reaching community service.