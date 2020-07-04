Celebrating Composers Who Emigrated to America

Jin Hi Kim (b. 1957) is both a composer and a virtuoso of the komungo, a historic Korean stringed instrument. She has received commissions from prestigious institutions such as the Kronos Quartet, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the American Composers’ Orchestra. She has also performed her own compositions throughout the world, including Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in her adopted country of America.

Kim emigrated in 1980, after studying traditional historic court music in South Korea. In her own words, she traveled to the United States because,

“At that time Korea was becoming more interested in Western music than in its own traditions. It was my dream to balance out this attitude and combine Korean and Western instruments in a new kind of music. I need to learn Western music, so I came to the US in 1980. I stayed because of opportunities here to compose and perform.”

— Jin Hi Kim, interviewed in “Coming to America: Composers Speak Out” by Theodore Wiprud

Kim often performs on an innovative electric komungo (the “world’s only” one, as her professional biography notes). She plays it in this mesmerizing performance of her improvisational composition, Pale Blue Dot, with percussionist Gerry Hemingway.

Read more about Jin Hi Kim on her website.

Photograph from JinHiKim.com