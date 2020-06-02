Champions of Music

In 14th-century Venice, a group of nuns, the Consorelle di Santa Maria dell’Umiltà, founded a series of orphanages in former pilgrim hostels, or ospedale. In these ospedale, a parent in distress could safely leave an infant in a small entrance called a scaffeta, and the child would be cared for and taught marketable skills.

By the 17th century, the Venetian ospedale had achieved fame for their finest educational achievement: training young girls in music. Particularly famous was the Pio ospedale della pietà, where students were tested for musical aptitude, and those that showed promise received a first-rate musical education.

These students, called the figlie del coro (Daughters of the Choir) studied instruments and voice, and formed an all-women orchestra and choir. The Pietà boasted excellent music faculty, most famously violin teacher, orchestral conductor and composer Antonio Vivaldi (1678-1741). Vivaldi composed many of his works for performance at the Pietà. The concerts and liturgical music at the Venetian Ospedale, especially the Pietà, attracted audiences from throughout Europe, and their performances were immortalized in paintings, such as the one above by Gabriele Bella (1730–1799), and the one below by Francesco Guardi.

French scholar Charles de Brosses heard performances at the Pietà in 1739, and wrote,

“A transcending music here is that of the hospitals. There are four of them, made up of illegitimate or orphaned girls. They are trained solely to excel in music. And so they sing like angels and play the violin, the flute, the organ, the ‘cello, and the bassoon; no instrument frightens them. …each concert is given by about forty girls. I swear to you that nothing is so charming as to see a young and pretty nun in her white robe, with a bouquet of pomegranate flowers over her ear, leading the orchestra with all the grace and precision imaginable.”

The Pietà produced a number of notable musicians, including the composers Anna Bon and Santa della Pietà. Perhaps most respected was the violin virtuosa who took the names Anna Maria del Violin or Anna Maria della Pietà (c.1696 – 1782). Anna Maria was a student of Vivaldi, and many of his concertos were likely written for her. She spent her entire career at the Pietà, where she was promoted to maestra, directing the ensembles and teaching violin. She is praised in numerous contemporary accounts: Baron Karl Ludwig von Pöllnitz heard her in Venice and described her as Italy’s finest violinist.