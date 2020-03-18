Classical Music to Welcome Spring

Francesco Landini (c.1325-1397) was a Florentine composer and poet writing just before the period we now call the Renaissance. Landini was the son of a painter, but when he lost his sight from smallpox as a child, he decided to pursue another art form: music. In addition to composing madrigals and other vocal works, Landini was an organist and an organbuilder. His Ecco la primavera (Spring Is Here) is a joyful paean to the awakening of warmth and love.