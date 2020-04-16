Composers on Nature

“…No creature, whether visible or invisible, lacks a spiritual life. And those creatures that human beings do not perceive seek their understanding until humans do perceive them. For it is from the power of the seed that the buds sprout. And it is from the buds that the fruit of the tree springs forth. The clouds too have their course to run. The moon and the stars flame in fire. The trees shoot forth buds because of the power in their seeds. Water has a delicacy and a lightness of motion like the wind. This is why it springs up from the Earth and pours itself into running brooks.”

Composer and mystic Hildegard of Bingen (1098-1179) wrote extensively on the natural world, both in theological works and in medical and scientific texts. This quote comes from a letter she wrote to Bishop Eberhard II of Bamberg.

Hildegard’s hymn to the Virgin, O viridissima virga, is one of many compositions in which she draws imagery from nature.

O branch of freshest green,

O hail! Within the windy gusts of saints

upon a quest you swayed and sprouted forth.

Hildegard is depicted in the lower left corner of the above illustration, a depiction of the four seasons from her Liber divinorum operum.