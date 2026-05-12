Five Contemporary Asian American Composers You Should Know
All Classical Radio is proud to feature artists of Asian heritage on our playlist every day. We’re constantly adding new voices to our programming, both past and present. In honor of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month, we’re highlighting five contemporary composers who are expanding the cultural landscape and making the music we love all the richer and more diverse.
Chinary Ung (b. 1942)
Born in Cambodia, Chinary Ung grew up immersed in the traditional music of his homeland — he wasn’t exposed to Western classical music until his late teens. Ung became one of the first graduates of the Ecole de Musique in Phnom Penh, earning a degree in clarinet performance (the clarinet was the only instrument available to him at the time). In 1967, Ung emigrated to the United States, where he shifted his focus from playing the clarinet to composition and earned a DMA with distinction from Columbia University. After over a decade of composing and teaching at several universities, Ung gained significant international recognition when he won the Grawemeyer Award for his orchestral work, Inner Voices.
As a composer, Ung doesn’t view “East” and “West” as separate entities but rather incorporates musical influences in line with his overall vision for a work, whether it be a Late Romantic symphony or a Cambodian folksong he heard as a child.
Bright Sheng (b. 1955)
Chinese-American composer Bright Sheng was born in Shanghai and began his piano studies at age 4. During the Cultural Revolution, Sheng collected regional folk music and participated in a dance troupe near the Tibetan border. After earning a Bachelor’s Degree in music composition from the Shanghai Conservatory, he moved to New York and earned his doctorate from Columbia University—Leonard Bernstein was among his principal teachers there. Over the past few decades, Sheng has earned numerous honors, including Guggenheim, Naumburg, Rockefeller, and MacArthur Foundation fellowships.
Sheng’s compositions have prominent Asian influences, a testament to his study of a diverse array of musical customs. He is not afraid to tackle recent global events and explore social tension through music. In addition to composing and performing as a concert pianist, Sheng has been the Leonard Bernstein Distinguished University Professor of Music at the University of Michigan since 1995.
Chiayu Hsu (b. 1975)
Born in Taiwan, Chiayu earned degrees from the Curtis Institute of Music, Yale School of Music, and Duke University. Having undertaken residencies throughout the U.S. and Europe, she now resides in the States and, in addition to composing, serves as an associate professor of composition at the University of Wisconsin, Eau-Claire. Having studied with the likes of Jennifer Higdon and Joan Tower, Chiayu continues the legacy of groundbreaking women composers who are leading the evolution of classical music in America and beyond. Her numerous awards include the Lakond Prize from the American Academy of Arts and Letters and first prize at the FemFestival in Italy for her piece, EC Sketches.
When writing a new piece of music, Chiayu often draws inspiration from extra-musical materials, such as poems, myths, and images. She also draws on her heritage and regularly combines Chinese elements with Western techniques, showing a keen interest in cultural fusion.
Andy Akiho (b. 1979)
American composer of Japanese descent, Andy Akiho, is no stranger to Portland, OR. In addition to residing in the Rose City, Akiho currently serves as the Oregon Symphony’s Composer-in-Residence. Born in South Carolina, he began his musical journey as a percussionist. He earned degrees in percussion performance, followed by an extensive period of study of the steel pan. Amazingly, he only began writing music in his late 20s.
As a Grammy- and Pulitzer-nominated composer, Akiho writes large-scale works that transcend common assumptions about classical music, even what one would consider a percussion instrument in the first place. Performances of his works are theatrical, captivating, and utterly unique.
Akiho was one of 40 creatives of the Pacific Northwest profiled in All Classical Radio’s Artist Anthology. You can read his artist profile here.
Jung Sun Kang (b. 1983)
Korean composer Jung Sun Kang began learning the piano at age 3, and after discovering her love for Bach’s music, she added harpsichord to her studies as well. After receiving her Bachelor’s Degree from Ewha University in South Korea, Kang moved to the U.S., where she earned her doctorate from the Eastman School of Music as well as an Artist Diploma from McGill University. Now a resident of New York City, Kang has made a name for herself as a composer, performer, and educator.
Kang’s compositions strike a balance of influences from many different cultures while remaining anchored in traditional classical structure. Her works are typically written for small ensembles or duos, allowing the musicians to fully engage with each other and bring the music to life.
Keep Learning
To keep learning about AANHPI musical artists we love to play on air, check out these posts from the Arts Blog:
- Six AANHPI Composers We’re Celebrating On Air (2024)
- AANHPI Composers We’re Celebrating On Air (2023)
- The Songs of Lili‘uokalani, Queen of Hawai‘i
Read other posts by Rebecca Richardson