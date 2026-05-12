Born in Cambodia, Chinary Ung grew up immersed in the traditional music of his homeland — he wasn’t exposed to Western classical music until his late teens. Ung became one of the first graduates of the Ecole de Musique in Phnom Penh, earning a degree in clarinet performance (the clarinet was the only instrument available to him at the time). In 1967, Ung emigrated to the United States, where he shifted his focus from playing the clarinet to composition and earned a DMA with distinction from Columbia University. After over a decade of composing and teaching at several universities, Ung gained significant international recognition when he won the Grawemeyer Award for his orchestral work, Inner Voices.

As a composer, Ung doesn’t view “East” and “West” as separate entities but rather incorporates musical influences in line with his overall vision for a work, whether it be a Late Romantic symphony or a Cambodian folksong he heard as a child.