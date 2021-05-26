The Songs of Lili‘uokalani, Queen of Hawai‘i

Lili‘uokalani composed one of her first important early works in 1866. She tells the story herself in Hawaii’s Story: “In the early years of the reign of Kamehameha V. he brought to my notice the fact that the Hawaiian people had no national air. Each nation, he said, but ours had its expression of patriotism and love of country in its own music; but we were using for that purpose on state occasions the time-honored British anthem, ‘God save the Queen.’ This he desired me to supplant by one of my own composition. In one week’s time I notified the king that I had completed my task.” (Hawaii’s Story, 31)

Lili‘uokalani, who was then serving as choir director at Kawaiahao Church in Honolulu, conducted her choir in the premiere of the new anthem, He Mele Lāhui Hawai`i (Song of the Hawaiian Nation). As is the case with most of her compositions, Lili‘uokalani wrote both the lyrics and the musical setting. The King “admired not only the beauty of the music, but spoke enthusiastically of the appropriate words, so well adapted to the air and to the purpose for which they were written.” (Hawaii’s Story, 31-32)