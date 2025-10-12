KOIN; Portland Business Journal; Current: All Classical Radio names Fred Child as New President & CEO

Arts Blog

On December 9, 2025, All Classical Radio announced Fred Child as the station’s next President and CEO, beginning January 2, 2026.

“It is a joy to return to my hometown of Portland and an honor to join this beloved institution,” says Fred. “All Classical Radio delivers essential culture as a free global resource, and does so with a team of uniquely talented personalities. Their creativity inspires me to envision what we can do together through our shared experience of great music, outstanding performances, and engaging storytelling.”

