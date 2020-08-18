Heroines of Opera

Portrait of Élisabeth-Claude Jacquet de la Guerre by François de Troy

The Baroque harpsichordist Élisabeth-Claude Jacquet (1665-1729) began her career at the age of five, singing and playing the harpsichord at the court of Louis XIV. She remained one of the most highly-regarded musicians in France after her marriage to Marin de la Guerre and her relocation to Paris, where she maintained a prosperous teaching studio and a busy performance schedule.

Jacquet de la Guerre was an innovative composer, exploring both the French baroque styles associated with Lully and new genres from Italy, like the cantata and the sonata. She published virtuosic compositions to match her own skill at the harpsichord, as well as dramatic works like Céphale et Procris, her single surviving opera.

The Paris Opéra premiered Céphale et Procris on March 17, 1694, at an awkward time for French opera. Louis XIV had recently reduced his support for the genre, partly due to the influence of his wife, Madame de Maintenon, a devout Catholic who heeded the Church’s recent criticisms of opera as a debased art form. In a canny choice, Jacquet de la Guerre’s opera had a libretto by one of Madame de Maintenon’s favorite poets, François Duché de Vancy. Unfortunately, even Duché’s libretto didn’t succeed in garnering approval from the royals–and Duché’s weak poetry didn’t win any favors with the Parisian public.

Despite a disappointing run, Jacquet de la Guerre’s music was so strong that her opera’s prologue was revived two years later in Strasbourg. Jacquet de la Guerre soon found other applications for operatic expression: in 1708 and 1711, she published volumes of sacred solo cantatas depicting biblical stories and characters, combining the drama of operatic storytelling with plots to please the devout.

Céphale et Procris has enjoyed multiple modern revivals and full recordings. A critical edition with libretto was published in 1992, edited by Wanda Griffiths. The story, adapted from Ovid’s Metamorphoses, follows the star-crossed love of Procris, an Athenian princess, and a military hero, Céphale. Their relationship is thwarted and ultimately meets a tragic end due to the interference of the gods, particularly that of L’Aurore (The Dawn), a complicated character who desires Céphale for herself, and who repents of her machinations too late.