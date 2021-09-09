Historic Buildings and Historic Performances

Buenos Aires, Argentina

The Teatro Colón is one of the world’s great opera houses. The first Teatro Colón operated from 1857-1888: that building was replaced by the current Teatro in 1908, which opened with a production of Verdi’s Aïda. The second Teatro became particularly known for its fine acoustics. The Teatro Colón is home to a permanent orchestra (one of the oldest in Argentina), a ballet company and a chorus. It has also been a center of musical learning since 1919, and is currently home to the Institute of Advanced Studies in Art.

In addition to traditional repertoire operas, the Teatro Colón has presented premieres of more fifty than operas by Argentine composers, including Héctor Panizza, Alberto Ginastera, and Mario Perusso. The Teatro also has close connections with the four Castro brothers, composers and musicians who made an indelible mark on Argentine music in the twentieth century. The composer José María Castro played in the Teatro’s orchestra early in his career, and his younger brother Juan José Castro became the Teatro’s Director in 1933.

In this historical recording, Wilhelm Furtwängler conducts the Orquesta Estable del Teatro Colón in José María Castro’s delightful Obertura para una ópera cómica (Overture for a Comic Opera, 1934).