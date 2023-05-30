New Season, New Voices – Introducing Coty & Leb

As we prepare for a summer of sun, music, and fun, you will be hearing some new friends on our airwaves. All Classical Portland is proud to welcome two new on-air hosts: Coty Raven Morris and Leb Borgerson!

Coty has been a frequent guest on Noteworthy and a featured author on ICAN Radio. You’ll hear more of Coty on various special summer programs that we have planned for you, alongside article highlights on our well-loved Arts Blog.

You can hear Leb overnight on Saturdays from 3:00 – 7:00 AM PT, as well as guest hosting throughout the summer.

Get to know our fabulous new hosts below.

ABOUT

GRAMMY-nominated music educator Coty Raven Morris is a proud alumna of Texas State University- San Marcos and Michigan State University, where she received a Master’s in Choral Conducting. At Portland State University, Coty is Professor of Choir, Music Education, and Social Justice. She is also the Founder of Being Human Together, a community rooted in music education striving to normalize difficult topics through conversation and connection. Prior to this, she was the Director of Choirs at Crosby High School in the Houston area and has served as the Outreach Choir Director at the MSU Community Music School and Music Director at Grand Ledge United Methodist Church.

Coty was recently named a Quarter-finalist for the 2023 Music Educators Grammy! She was also nominated for the coveted Portland State University George C Hoffman Faculty Award.

Leb Borgerson is a multi-instrumentalist who grew up in Eastern Washington. After moving to Portland in 2000, he performed with several popular local bands, recorded numerous records, and toured the Western United States. Leb is the bass player for the well-loved Portland cumbia act Orquestra Pacifico Tropical. As a freelance producer, Leb has written, recorded, and produced over 150 original compositions for multiple production companies. While studying music composition and guitar performance at Washington State University, he was a DJ on the college radio station KZUU. Outside of work, Leb continues to write and perform music and enjoys spending time with his wife and dog, as well as cooking and traveling.

Photo by Christine Dong