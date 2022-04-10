John Pitman Review: Sheku Kanneh-Mason’s “Song”

All Classical Portland Program Director John Pitman shares his latest review of a new album by British cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason. The album is called “Song,” and is available now on Decca Records.

Back in January 2022, (which simultaneously feels like yesterday and a decade ago) I interviewed both Sheku and his sister, Isata Kanneh-Mason, about their debut album, “Muse.” In that interview, the siblings talk about the joys and challenges of working together while forging individual artistic paths.

Now, just 9 months later, Sheku has released “Song,” which he considers his most personal album yet. And he’s not alone. There are some beautiful tracks on the album that illustrate the “singing” tone of his instrument and playing style. He also brings in friends from the classical, jazz, and pop worlds to perform both new arrangements of older music and new compositions by Sheku himself. You will get a better sense of what Sheku was striving for – and accomplished – in my conversation with him. His enthusiasm, cheerfulness and humor come across, as does his absolute seriousness when it comes to making music.

John recently caught up with Sheku over Zoom.

