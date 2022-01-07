John Pitman Review: Sheku and Isata find their “Muse”

“Muse” is the name of the debut recording by cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, and his sister, pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason. The siblings have recorded together before, in the 2020 release, “Carnival of the Animals”, and have performed live many times. “Muse” includes two major 20th century cello sonatas, by Samuel Barber (1932); and Sergei Rachmaninov (1901), as well as shorter pieces by both composers. Sheku and Isata share the joys of performing as siblings (there is no rivalry, both say), and the challenges that have become all too familiar in these times.

Hear the rest of the story in their conversation with All Classical Portland’s Program Director John Pitman.

