All Classical Portland Announces 2020 Rising Tide Grant Recipient!

All Classical Portland is excited to announce that Future Prairie is the recipient of the 2020 Rising Tide Grant, in support of Onry’s project Livin’ in the Light.

About the Rising Tide Grant: This grant is awarded annually by All Classical Portland to small arts organizations to support and promote creative projects that enrich the artistic landscape and strengthen the community. Learn more about the Rising Tide Grant.

About Livin’ in the Light: Directed by Emmanuel Henreid (also known as Onry) and produced by Portland nonprofit creative studio Future Prairie, Livin’ in the Light documents Onry’s experience as a Black, male, professional opera and crossover singer in Portland, OR. The documentary aims to shed light on the effects of the 2020 global health crisis and racial inequity and injustice.

Livin’ in the Light explores the joy, perseverance, and struggle of being a Black male artist in what is often called “the Whitest City in America,” while honoring the timeless art form of opera.

All Classical Portland President & CEO Suzanne Nance said:

“All Classical Portland exists to amplify the voices of our artists and to inspire listeners in our region and beyond, through music and creativity. With millions of listeners locally and worldwide, All Classical Portland is proud to share its wide-reaching platform with Onry and to support this artist’s work as the 2020-2021 Rising Tide Grant recipient.”

Onry shared:

“Being awarded the Rising Tide Grant is a huge honor and something that I hope is just the beginning of a long partnership with All Classical Portland. As someone who was born and raised in Portland and has been a member of many musical groups throughout the years, I’m blessed to be collaborating with one of the institutions that helped shape my musical upbringing. As a Black singer and composer, I seek to change the perception of classical music by bringing stories and narratives from my community to light. I encourage every artist to use their voice to continue to educate and raise awareness around issues of social justice.”



Photo of Emmanuel Henreid (also known as Onry). Photo credit: Tiana Avila