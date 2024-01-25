M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust Invests in All Classical’s New Headquarters at KOIN Tower
All Classical Radio is proud and grateful to announce a pivotal development in its capital campaign: The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust has granted $750,000 to support All Classical Radio’s building and relocation to its brand new state-of-the-art headquarters in Downtown Portland. With this transformational support, in addition to the generous support of foundations and leaders in the community, the station has raised nearly 60% of the funds needed to meet its overall capital campaign goal of $10 million.
“Our benefactor, Jack Murdock, believed strongly in the power and potential of radio to bring people together, and All Classical Radio has been doing just that for forty years,” says Lorin Schmit Dunlop, Senior Director of Arts, Culture, & Education at the Murdock Trust. “We are thrilled to support their move to a new broadcast studio in the heart of Portland so they can continue to engage and inspire for forty more years, and beyond.”
This award is the largest grant ever received by All Classical Radio in its 40 year history, and has inspired the station’s Board of Directors to put forth a matching challenge up to $500,000 to continue the exciting forward momentum in the relocation campaign.
“I am extremely grateful to the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust for this transformational investment,” says Suzanne Nance, President and CEO of All Classical Radio.
“Success in this capital campaign will enable All Classical Radio to build upon its strong 40-year foundation of service to listeners in our region and beyond. The media arts center will expand opportunities for the entire arts community, and will help revitalize our city. I love this place, and its people — and I know what we can accomplish when we work together. With this gift, the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust is leading the charge, propelling us forward, and already inspiring additional support.”
Read more about the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust’s unprecedented investment in All Classical Radio, in our official press release.
If you are interested in taking a tour of the new facilities under construction at KOIN Tower, or would like to get involved in the capital campaign and make a gift, please get in touch through this form, or contact Director of Development Allison Fuller at allison@allclassical.org or 503-802-9412.
ABOUT
The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust has been supporting the growth of Pacific Northwest nonprofits since 1975. Learn more on their website, murdocktrust.org.
Our Next Chapter: KOIN Tower in 2024
In July 2024, All Classical Radio opens a brand new, custom-built facility in the heart of downtown Portland, Oregon. The new space will feature five modern audio production studios, a recording studio to document the artists and musicians of the Pacific Northwest, and a first-of-its-kind performance venue to gather the community for choir rehearsals, live theatre, classical music recitals, and more. This one-of-a-kind new arts and media center will include a recording studio where local composers and performers can explore, create, record, and share, community gathering spaces, and a performance space with customizable seating. The new headquarters will allow All Classical to continue creating the hand-crafted programming you’ve come to love, as well as produce new and exciting projects, mentor and educate local youth, document and broadcast the artists and creatives of our time, and help to revitalize our city and region through the arts.
KOIN TOWER FAQ
Where is All Classical Radio moving? When is All Classical Radio moving?
We are very proud to announce that All Classical will be moving to KOIN Tower in Portland’s central entertainment and arts district. Our new space is currently under construction and we expect to move into the new station in mid-2024. These new, state-of-the-art studios promise to improve the quality of our beloved radio programs, increase access to music and art in our community, and uplift local musicians and artists in our new live performance space and recording studio.
Why is All Classical Radio moving?
All Classical Radio has grown in listenership, locally produced programming, staff, and technical needs since our first broadcast nearly 40 years ago. All Classical is a nationally recognized public radio station with a local reach of over 250,000 listeners each week, and an international stream accessed by more than a million people around the world. To support this exciting growth, and to realize our plans for a long and stable future for accessible classical music, we must relocate to a larger office space with updated production studios.
In addition, this move allows All Classical Radio to invest greater support in our local musicians and artists. With this move, we have a remarkable opportunity to build a much-needed performing arts theatre and recording studio in downtown Portland. This new space will reflect our ambition to share the dynamism, joy, and passion for classical music with all audiences — regionally, nationally, and internationally.
How will this move affect your radio broadcasts? Will you be off air?
Our new radio station is currently under construction and we expect to move in mid-2024. All Classical has a team of dedicated and knowledgeable radio engineers who are planning for uninterrupted, continuous service throughout this transition. Our new, state-of-the-art studios promise to improve the quality of our beloved radio programs, increase access to music and art in our community, and provide greater broadcasting capacity throughout our region and on our online stream.
How much will the relocation cost? How can I donate to the capital campaign?
All Classical is currently in a capital campaign to fundraise for this relocation and must raise $10 million to equip the new radio station for state-of-the-art audio production, live performances, recording, and radio broadcasting. We have several individual donors already signed on to support the new space, and are committed to raising the funds needed to make this vital move possible.
If you would like to discuss a gift to the capital campaign, please contact Suzanne Nance, President & CEO, or Allison Fuller, Director of Development & Marketing. Their contact information can be found below.
Suzanne Nance, President & CEO – suzanne@allclassical.org
Allison Fuller, Director of Development & Marketing – allison@allclassical.org
What is happening with the International Children’s Arts Network (ICAN)?
All Classical Radio and the International Children’s Arts Network (ICAN) are very proud to be moving to KOIN Tower in Portland’s central entertainment and arts district. Our new space is currently under construction and we expect to move into the new station in mid-2024.
ICAN will continue to be a dedicated safe space for children to celebrate the joy of being a child, explore other cultures, and enhance their learning inside and outside the classroom. In addition, this new space will grow ICAN’s capacity to create original programs, increase access to music and art in our community, and share content created by children and for children.
Can I visit the new/old space?
All Classical Radio is currently open for visitors on a case by case basis. Please call prior to your visit by calling 503-943-5828 or emailing support@allclassical.org, to ensure that someone is available to show you around our current station.
At this time, our new station in KOIN Tower is under construction and not ready to accept visitors. We expect to move into the new station in mid-2024, and will announce on our website when visitors are welcome to stop by and tour the new studios.
Will the new station be ADA accessible?
All Classical Radio’s new, state-of-the-art studios will be completely ADA compliant, including automatic door openers, wide pathways throughout the building, elevator access to our third floor offices, accessible restroom stalls, flexible seating in the performance theatre, and more. The space is currently under construction and we expect to move into the new station in mid-2024.
Will there be volunteer opportunities to help with the move?
We would love to have your help relocating to our new station! Our new space is currently under construction and we expect to move into the new station in mid-2024. To learn more about current volunteer opportunities or sign up to assist with future volunteer needs, please contact our Volunteer Coordinator, Dale Tolliver, at dale@allclassical.org.
What will happen to the Tili-Cam after the move?
We have exciting plans for the next iteration of the camera. Please stay tuned for more details as we get closer to our move in 2024! Rest assured, the Tili-Cam will continue to share gorgeous views of the Rose City.
Will there be a performance space in the new station?
Yes! The plans for the new station include a 100-person capacity performance venue (45% larger than our current performance studio) with a state-of-the-art recording studio. This space will enable us to document and amplify the creatives of our time; expand our second radio station – the International Children’s Arts Network – and host live performances such as concerts, poetry readings, theatre in the round, community arts discussions, composer symposiums, and more.