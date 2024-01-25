M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust Invests in All Classical’s New Headquarters at KOIN Tower

All Classical Radio is proud and grateful to announce a pivotal development in its capital campaign: The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust has granted $750,000 to support All Classical Radio’s building and relocation to its brand new state-of-the-art headquarters in Downtown Portland. With this transformational support, in addition to the generous support of foundations and leaders in the community, the station has raised nearly 60% of the funds needed to meet its overall capital campaign goal of $10 million.

“Our benefactor, Jack Murdock, believed strongly in the power and potential of radio to bring people together, and All Classical Radio has been doing just that for forty years,” says Lorin Schmit Dunlop, Senior Director of Arts, Culture, & Education at the Murdock Trust. “We are thrilled to support their move to a new broadcast studio in the heart of Portland so they can continue to engage and inspire for forty more years, and beyond.”

This award is the largest grant ever received by All Classical Radio in its 40 year history, and has inspired the station’s Board of Directors to put forth a matching challenge up to $500,000 to continue the exciting forward momentum in the relocation campaign.

All Classical Radio President and CEO, Suzanne Nance, tours KOIN Tower during construction. Photo by Jaime-Valdez. “I am extremely grateful to the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust for this transformational investment,” says Suzanne Nance, President and CEO of All Classical Radio. “Success in this capital campaign will enable All Classical Radio to build upon its strong 40-year foundation of service to listeners in our region and beyond. The media arts center will expand opportunities for the entire arts community, and will help revitalize our city. I love this place, and its people — and I know what we can accomplish when we work together. With this gift, the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust is leading the charge, propelling us forward, and already inspiring additional support.” Read more about the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust’s unprecedented investment in All Classical Radio, in our official press release.

If you are interested in taking a tour of the new facilities under construction at KOIN Tower, or would like to get involved in the capital campaign and make a gift, please get in touch through this form, or contact Director of Development Allison Fuller at allison@allclassical.org or 503-802-9412.

Architect rendering of the new All Classical Radio reception area at KOIN Tower. Opening Summer 2024.

ABOUT

The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust has been supporting the growth of Pacific Northwest nonprofits since 1975. Learn more on their website, murdocktrust.org.

Our Next Chapter: KOIN Tower in 2024

In July 2024, All Classical Radio opens a brand new, custom-built facility in the heart of downtown Portland, Oregon. The new space will feature five modern audio production studios, a recording studio to document the artists and musicians of the Pacific Northwest, and a first-of-its-kind performance venue to gather the community for choir rehearsals, live theatre, classical music recitals, and more. This one-of-a-kind new arts and media center will include a recording studio where local composers and performers can explore, create, record, and share, community gathering spaces, and a performance space with customizable seating. The new headquarters will allow All Classical to continue creating the hand-crafted programming you’ve come to love, as well as produce new and exciting projects, mentor and educate local youth, document and broadcast the artists and creatives of our time, and help to revitalize our city and region through the arts.

Architect rendering of the new All Classical Radio recording studio at KOIN Tower. Architect rendering of the new All Classical Radio performance space at KOIN Tower.

