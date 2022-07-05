Musician Abroad!

“Where words fail, music speaks.” —Hans Christian Andersen



I’m infatuated by music’s ability to communicate, and create connections between people and cultures, in a way that doesn’t require words. There’s nothing better able to transcend boundaries of spoken language—and build bridges between cultures where there were previously barriers—than harmony, melody, and rhythm!

This is particularly important given the language barrier I’m faced with. Though Tel Aviv is a huge metropolitan hub, and many people speak English, Hebrew is undeniably the most prevalent language—both in spoken and written environments.

Music, however, dissolves all of these communication barriers; sets a table filled with endless place settings, and invites anyone to join—no matter their culture, religion, skin color, body size, abilities or disabilities, socioeconomic background, gender, sexual orientation, and more. There is always a seat at the musical table for me—for you—for everyone. I’ve always found this component of the musical language astounding in its almost magical ability to allow everyone to feel welcome. There is no exclusivity in a series of notes on a page, a drummer playing jubilant rhythm, or a clarinet player soulfully carrying a soaring melody above an accordion. And even songs with words in a language I don’t understand usually contain an intensity of emotional expression that helps me feel immediately connected to them; when I listen, I understand the sentiments behind the expressions, if not the literal translations of the words (sung) themselves.