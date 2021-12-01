Last-Minute Masterpieces of Procrastinating Composers

Don Giovanni is often considered one of Mozart’s greatest achievements, as well as the hymn of procrastination. Written as a two-act opera, it premiered on October 29, 1787, in Prague – fourteen days after it was supposed to premiere for the visit of Archduchess Maria Theresa of Austria.

But despite Mozart receiving those extra fourteen days to make last-minute edits and twiddle his thumbs, he didn’t compose the score until the morning before production. A popular story claims that during the eve of the premier, Mozart was chatting and enjoying beverages with his wife Constanze. Afterward, he fell asleep, and Constanze kindly woke him up at five o’clock in the morning to finish the overture. When the opera was finally performed, the ink on the sheet music of the overture was wet, still drying from last-minute copying. Musicians sight-read their parts without rehearsal.

Even with the lack of previous practice, the premiere was well-received. The Provincialnachrichten of Vienna reported that “Mozart conducted in person…” and that he was “…welcomed joyously and jubilantly by the numerous gathering.”