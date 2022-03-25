The García Sisters, Part I: Maria Malibran

A Family of Virtuosi

Maria García was born in Paris in 1808 to two Spanish singers: the soprano María Joaquina Sitches (1780-1864) and the tenor Manuel García (1775-1832). Manuel García’s pedigree was particularly intimidating: he created the role of Almaviva in Gioacchino Rossini’s Il barbiere di Siviglia, and composed and directed operas in Paris and the United States. Perhaps most notably, he was a strict vocal teacher who produced remarkable results. His own daughters, Maria and Pauline, would prove to be his most successful students.

Maria, García’s eldest daughter, was a special project for the esteemed pedagogue. Though she appears to have been naturally a contralto or mezzo soprano, Maria’s father insisted on training her voice to reach as high as an E above a soprano’s high C. Several scholars have suggested that García’s vocal training was so harsh that Maria struggled to cope with the pressure.

Maria García made her professional debut in 1825 as Rosina in Rossini’s Barbiere di Siviglia. She was seventeen years old. Later that year, Manuel García brought the whole family to New York, where Maria astounded American audiences in roles by Rossini, Mozart, and her father. Opera was rare in America at the time, and Maria García became America’s first opera star.

In 1826, Maria García married Eugène Malibran. It is likely that the eighteen-year-old Maria was motivated by a desire to escape the control of her father. The marriage proved disastrous: Eugène Malibran appears to have misrepresented his financial situation, and though Maria intended to retire from the stage after her marriage, her husband expected her to continue performing in order to pay off his debts. In 1827, Maria Malibran separated from her husband and returned to Paris alone, to recommence her career on her own terms.