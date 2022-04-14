The García Sisters, Part II: Pauline Viardot

A Family of Resilient Virtuosi

Pauline García, the youngest child of Manuel García (1775-1832) and María Joaquina García-Sitches (1780-1864), was fifteen years old when her sister Maria died. It was not her first loss: Pauline’s father had died in 1832, when she was eleven. Maria Malibran had minimal contact with her family after her first marriage, but after the loss of Manuel García, Pauline and her mother had been welcomed into the home of Maria and her partner Charles de Beriot. So it was that in 1836, teenage Pauline García found herself not only bereaved of a parent, but also of an adult sister she’d lived with for four years.

Pauline’s mother and brother-in-law took her, and her career, under their wing. Until this point, Pauline had taken a few voice lessons with her father, but she had focused on the piano – Franz Liszt was among her teachers. After Maria’s death, their mother suddenly decided to train Pauline as a singer instead.

Scholars are unsure of the reason for this pivot. María García-Sitches was a singer, and had just lost a daughter who was perhaps Europe’s greatest opera star. Perhaps she hoped to train a successor to Maria Malibran. On the other hand, perhaps Pauline felt comfortable switching to vocal studies now that she didn’t need to compete with her sister. Then again, many young singers’ voices are ready for training in their teens, and it may have been simply a pedagogical decision to begin Pauline’s vocal training in earnest at this particular juncture, rather than a response to Maria Malibran’s death. Whatever the reason, the switch to vocal studies drastically changed the course of Pauline García’s life.

Pauline García had been studying voice with her mother for a year when she made her singing debut in a concert with her brother-in-law Charles de Beriot. The debut was followed by a European tour with de Beriot and her brother Manuel García II. Manuel II was a baritone who never achieved the vocal fame of his sisters, but who went on to become one of the most influential vocal pedagogues of the late nineteenth century.

During this tour, Pauline García met Felix Mendelssohn, Clara Wieck and Robert Schumann, and she frequently performed songs of her own composition, drawing on her piano proficiency to accompany herself at the keyboard. One composition that dates from this period is her German Lied “Die Kapelle,” which Robert Schumann published in his journal Die Neue Zeitschrift für Musik in 1838. This was one of Pauline Viardot-García’s first compositions to appear in print.