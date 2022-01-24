The History and Humor of the Kazoo

Two men play kazoos and other instruments in Washington, D.C. in the late nineteenth century, courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

Voice-changing and vibrating instruments, much like the kazoo, have been played for hundreds of years for ceremonial purposes in Africa. These instruments were called mirlitons, or “onion flutes.”

A popular anecdote suggests that Alabama Vest, a formerly enslaved person residing in Macon, Georgia, designed the modern kazoo in 1840 in collaboration with German clock manufacturer Thaddeus Von Clegg. The kazoo was formally named the “Clegghorn.” Because the pair introduced their musical invention to the Georgia State Fair in 1852, the kazoo is commonly considered an American invention, despite its African origins. Many kazoo enthusiasts have continuously petitioned to make the kazoo the National Instrument of the United States, though in 1885, the Telegraph referred to the kazoo as a “new nondescript musical instrument of torture.”

After the Georgia State Fair, salesmen Emil Sorg and Michael McIntyre came across the kazoo and decided to launch The Original American Kazoo Company, the first kazoo mass-production endeavor. McIntyre patented the kazoo in 1923, and business boomed. The original factory in Eden, New York still produces kazoos to this day.