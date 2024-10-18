The Sounds of Fear: 10 Scary Horror Film Scores

As we approach Halloween, now is the perfect time to get into the fall spirit by celebrating National Horror Movie Day on October 23. The best horror movies create an eerie atmosphere, are full of tension and suspense, and most importantly, have a hauntingly good soundtrack. To celebrate, we’re sharing 10 of our favorite horror film scores to iconic, spine-tingling movies that are perfect for the spooky season. And if you’re craving more spooky sounds this month, tune in to The Score with host Edmund Stone on Saturdays and Sundays at 2PM PT for deep dives into horror-themed film music throughout October.

Hereditary (Colin Stetson, 2018)

Released in 2018, Ari Aster’s first feature film Hereditary is recognized as one of the most haunting films in recent memory. Avant-garde composer and multi-instrumentalist Colin Stetson aimed to make the film sound “evil.” From the use of clarinet choirs to the human-sized bass saxophone, Stetson’s score takes on a disturbing and sinister character of its own in the film.

Candyman (Philip Glass, 1992)

Minimalist composer Philip Glass is regarded as one of the most influential composers of the late 20th century. His film scores can be heard in movies such as Kundun (1997),The Truman Show (1998), and The Hours (2002). Known for his repetitive structures and shifting layers, Glass’ score for Candyman delivers a hypnotic and intense atmosphere.

The Thing (Ennio Morricone, 1982)

The 1982 version of The Thing, directed by John Carpenter, is the quintessential sci-fi horror film for those looking for an extraterrestrial thrill. Italian composer Ennio Morricone is one of the most prolific film composers of all time with hundreds of compositions in a wide variety of genres. Morricone creates a cold and unsettling sound that fits perfectly in this science fiction classic.

Suspiria (Thom Yorke, 2018)

Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria (2018) is a remake of the original 1977 horror classic by Dario Argento. The film follows a young American dancer who travels to Berlin to study at a world-renowned dance school and soon uncovers the academy’s dark secrets of witchcraft and murders. Radiohead’s Thom Yorke provides melancholic and solemn, yet beautiful songwriting to the film with tracks like “Suspirium” and “Unmade.”

Vertigo (Bernard Herrmann, 1958)

Widely regarded as one of the most impactful film composers, Bernard Herrmann’s compositions have been featured in classics such as Psycho (1960) and Taxi Driver (1976). In the track “Prelude and Rooftop” from Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo, the use of repetitive dissonant motifs in the strings mixed with the heavy low brass underscores the intensity and suspense of the film. The story follows an ex-detective who is hired to guard a possessed woman obsessed with death.

The Shining (Wendy Carlos, Rachel Elkind, Krzysztof Penderecki, et al., 1980)

The Shining is one of the most recognizable horror films of all time. Many people can identify the use of the traditional liturgical chant “Dies Irae,” which is a key sound element to the film’s identity. Based on Stephen King’s 1977 novel, The Shining is a psychological thriller that heavily utilizes pre-existing music from classical composers such as Bartók, Ligeti, and Berlioz.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (Danny Elfman, 1993)

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas is the perfect family-friendly spooky movie to watch as the seasons change. Whether you watch it on Halloween or Christmas is completely up to you. Danny Elfman’s soundtrack for this iconic stop-motion film has given The Nightmare Before Christmas its place in pop culture along with a massive cult following.

It Follows (Disasterpeace, 2014)

In the film It Follows directed by David Robert Mitchell, a teenage girl’s new boyfriend passes a curse onto her of a shape-shifting entity that is out to get her. Richard Vreeland, also known as Disasterpeace, is a masterful electronic composer of video game, chiptune, and film music. He uses sinister-sounding synths and distortions to give It Follows a throwback horror film score sound.

Psycho (Bernard Herrmann, 1960)

Released in 1960, Alfred Hitchcock once again collaborated with Bernard Herrmann in the cult classic movie, Psycho. The intense string ostinati in the “Prelude” track are still widely recognized today. In music, an ostinato describes a repeating musical phrase derived from the Italian word for “stubborn” or “obstinate.” In this track, the ostinati elevate the panic in Marion’s drive to the Bates Motel, letting the audience know that something terrible is to come. Not to mention, the iconic shower scene with the track “The Murder,” where the piercing violins elevate both the musical and cultural identity of this influential slasher film.

Halloween (John Carpenter, 1978)

Horror genre legend John Carpenter wrote, directed, and composed the score for the timeless classic, Halloween. The main theme of the soundtrack is an essential leitmotif linked with one of the most famous horror film villains, Michael Myers. A leitmotif is a recurring musical theme that often represents a character or person (think Darth Vader and the Imperial March, or the famous Jaws theme). Inspired by learning about 5/4 time signatures on the bongos as a child, John Carpenter’s use of minimalist, repetitive, and rhythmic patterns helped produce one of the greatest horror film franchises of all time.

To keep learning about spooky musical works, check out this post from the Arts Blog: Ghouls, Ghosts, and Edvard Grieg: The Spookiest Classical Pieces.