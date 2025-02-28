Elaina Stuppler: Thursdays @ Three Videos

On January 30, 2025, host Christa Wessel welcomed Elaina Stuppler, All Classical Radio’s 2024-2025 Young Artist in Residence, to Thursdays @ Three. Elaina and friends performed several of her original pieces in All Classical’s Irving Levin Performance Hall in downtown Portland.

Enjoy the music below, and tune in to Thursdays @ Three every week at 3:00 PM PT at 89.9 FM in Portland, OR or worldwide at allclassical.org.

Featuring: Sarah Tiedemann, flute; Isaac Beu, clarinet; Samuel Rhoton, bassoon; Chris Whyte, percussion; Kenji Bunch, violin; Valdine Mishkin, cello; Steven Walker, bass

Featuring: Isaac Beu, clarinet; Valdine Mishkin, cello; Jeff Payne, piano

Featuring: Isaac Beu, clarinet; Elaina Stuppler, piano

Featuring: Jeff Payne, piano; Kenji Bunch, violin

Featuring: Elaina Stuppler, piano/vocals; Kenji Bunch, violin; Chris Whyte, drums

Featuring: Elaina Stuppler, piano/vocals

ABOUT

16-year-old Elaina Stuppler is an award-winning composer, trombonist, and vocalist, who has performed at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, the Sydney Opera House, the Grammy Museum, and the Hollywood Bowl with the Los Angeles Philharmonic. All Classical Radio is thrilled to announce that Elaina Stuppler’s position as the station’s Young Artist in Residence has been extended through Summer 2025.

Elaina is Co-Principal Trombonist of the Portland Youth Philharmonic (PYP) and was selected for All-State and All-Northwest Honor Bands for Jazz and Wind Ensemble. Her original compositions have been performed by PYP, Third Angle, Metropolitan Youth Orchestra of New York, Chamber Music Northwest, and Metropolitan Youth Symphony.

Learn more about Elaina and her recent accomplishments on the Arts Blog.