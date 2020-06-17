Trail-Blazing Trans Women of Color in Classical Music

Breanna Sinclairé is an operatic soprano with a four-octave range. Born in 1991 in Baltimore, Maryland, Breanna was encouraged by her grandmother to sing in the Baptist church choir and urged to take an interest in opera. She filled Breanna’s childhood with recordings of Black singers including Jessye Norman, Marian Anderson, and Leontyne Price – as well as taking her to her first opera, Madame Butterfly. Other aspects of Breanna’s home life, however, were not as uplifting. She sustained intense physical abuse at the hands of her father, who was deeply uncomfortable that he had an expressive, non-conforming child. When she was 13, her parents got divorced and the abuse eased up. She went on to study at the Baltimore School for the Arts where she found her niche, and then moved on to the California Institute of the Arts. In her final year at CalArts, she began her transition which included a transition in voice type from tenor to soprano. She faced heavy discrimination throughout the rest of her studies, which included a period of homelessness in New York City. Ultimately, she succeeded in finishing her studies at CalArts and went on to receive her Masters from the San Fransisco Conservatory of Music. She was the first transwoman of the opera program in San Fransisco, under the pedagogy of Ms. Ruby Pleasure. Her operatic performances include Carmen, La Calisto, The Old Maid and the Thief, The Magic Flute, L’enfant et les sortilèges, Platée, and West Side Story. She is also the first transwoman to sing The Star-Spangled Banner at a professional sporting event – the Oakland Athletics Stadium and a crowd of 30,000 were graced with her voice at an Oakland Athletics vs San Diego Padres game.

Bio courtesy of interviews with Breanna Sinclairé from missionlocal.com and schmopera.com; photo courtesy of SF Conservatory of Music