Celebrating Two Years of Artist Anthology

Two years ago in October 2023, All Classical Radio launched the NEA-funded Artist Anthology, celebrating contemporary creatives of the Pacific Northwest. With the goal of capturing the lives and work of the region’s culture bearers, we’ve unveiled 42 lovingly curated artist profiles, first available online at anthology.allclassical.org and then in a limited-edition book.

Each artist profile was crafted by a team of prominent local writers and photographers who transformed their research and interactions with the artists into gorgeous storytelling and portraits. Two years into this project, we continue to witness the impact that these groundbreaking artists have on our regional communities and beyond.

Keep reading to learn more about the project’s impact, as well as read exciting updates shared directly by some of the Anthology’s featured artists.

Project Stats

42 artist profiles published online and in the limited-edition book

34 local contributors who crafted each artist profile: 21 writers; 13 photographers

Over 425 miles of the Pacific Northwest region represented

50,266 words written; 1,176 photos submitted

Over 26,000 visits to anthology.allclassical.org as of October 10, 2025

460 pages comprising the extraordinary limited-edition book

Book Release

In May 2025, All Classical released its debut published book: the stunning, limited-edition Artist Anthology. With expanded biographical features, plus additional exclusive content available only in the book, you won’t want to miss out on this collectible snapshot of regional contemporary art. There’s nothing else like it in the world.

Order your copy of the All Classical Radio Artist Anthology at shop.allclassical.org.

Artist Updates

Since their profiles were first published online between 2023-2024, we’ve heard from several of the Anthology’s featured artists on recent updates and exciting milestones around their work.

Joe Cantrell

Joe Cantrell continues to be a pillar of the community, not only by sharing his time and wisdom with local arts organizations, but also through his astounding images. In honor of the Artist Anthology’s second anniversary, Joe writes, “I felt the need to work up a commemorative image of my own as Bolero plays on the air. I AM TEAM BOLERO if they’ll have me, and this 225,000,000-year-old Ammonite child’s name is ‘Bolero’ too.” Photo by Jim Lommasson

Darrell Grant

Darrell Grant will be making his symphony soloist debut at the end of October, performing the world premiere of David Schiff’s Uptown/Downtown: Concerto for Piano & Orchestra with the Oregon Symphony. Please enjoy this exclusive sneak peek at Darrell’s upcoming performance of Uptown/Downtown: Photo by So-Min Kang

Corinna Luyken

Corinna Luyken’s latest picture book, The Arguers, is a delightfully preposterous fairy tale about a community that forgets how to get along. Called “A charming illustrated parable about the absurdity of self-righteousness” by Maria Popova of The Marginalian, “Thoroughly enchanting, without argument” by Kirkus, and “Stangely beautiful [with] art that can be pored over time and time again” by Booklist, it was published this past summer by Rocky Pond Books of Penguin Random House. Get a special preview of the book in the animated trailer for The Arguers on Corinna’s Instagram! Photo by Laura Dart

Myriam Marcela

“Two years ago, I was in a very different place. I had come through a season of loss and depression, and I remember wanting to share that truth openly—because even as artists, surrounded by beauty and creativity, we can still face moments of deep struggle. I wanted others to know they weren’t alone, and that healing is possible, even when it feels far away. “Today, I’m creating again from a place of joy and purpose. I’ve moved into a larger studio where I continue to create one-of-a-kind couture pieces. Each garment feels like a collaboration, a shared story told through fabric and form. “I’ve also begun offering private fashion design and couture lessons, sharing the craft and techniques that have shaped my career. It’s been rewarding to connect with students who are eager to learn the art of creating with intention and excellence. “My hope is that my story reminds others that even after the hardest seasons, beauty and purpose can return in richer, more unexpected ways. Much like the vintage pieces I take apart and bring back to life, I’ve done the same with myself—transforming what once felt broken into something entirely new and beautiful.” Photo by Katy Weaver

Gabriel Rucker

The wonderful team at Chef Gabriel Rucker’s restaurant, Le Pigeon, will be opening a new outpost of Canard in Beaverton, Oregon in mid-October. The new location have all the Canard staples—oysters, oeufs, steam burgers, and the duck stack—alongside playful new, west side specific creations like a smoked s’more icebox cake. Dustin Cavin will be the chef de cuisine. Learn more at canardrestaurant.com. Photo by Christine Dong

Kim Stafford

Kim Stafford co-edited a book that contains fifty translations of his poem, “A Proclamation for Peace,” into Yoruba, Tagalog, Zapotec, Tamil, Nepali, Roma, and other languages. The book contains QR codes that empower readers to hear translations read aloud. Photo by Daniel Stark

Takeshi Yonezawa

Takeshi Yonezawa is currently working on pieces for his first solo exhibition, which will be held in 2028 at a museum in Wyoming and will run for several months. He has been creating a new war bonnet, as well as new bonsai and skateboard pieces, and each day feels full of challenges and discoveries for the artist. Photo by Katy Weaver

Revisit all of the profiles at anthology.allclassical.org and order the stunning book for your shelf at shop.allclassical.org.