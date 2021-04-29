Where We Live: Outside The Frame

Tune in this Saturday at 5:15pm as we explore Outside the Frame, a program that teaches filmmaking to youth experiencing houselessness, through the Where We Live series.

Outside the Frame is an independent nonprofit that offers a model educational and vocational program, where young people create films about issues that matter to them and share them with the public. Nili Yosha, Founder, Artistic and Executive Director, shares how homeless & marginalized youth become the directors of their own films and lives.

Where We Live is a radio program that shines a spotlight on a variety of organizations in our community that are providing programs in art, theater or music that explore the intersection of art and social issues. Through this newly branded series of on-air spotlights, we seek to promote equity, foster inclusion and encourage emotional literacy.

Where We Live is part of All Classical Portland’s JOY (Joyous Outreach to You/th) program dedicated to equity and inclusivity.