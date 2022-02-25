Women’s History Month at All Classical Portland

LOOKING AHEAD



Through the Recording Inclusivity Initiative (RII), All Classical Portland is helping to update playlists across the country by producing new high-quality recordings of classical music by composers from historically underrepresented communities, including works by women.

Launched in 2021, RII’s five finalists include works by living composers and two posthumous compositions. Keyla Orozco, Mélanie Hélène Bonis (1858-1937), Jasmine Barnes, and Lauren McCall are among these visionary artists, helping to shape the future of classical music. Read more about the RII Composers in Residence below, and visit allclassical.org/recordinginclusivity to learn more about the initiative.