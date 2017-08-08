Meet musician Erick Valle! Performing in All Classical Portland’s Eclipse Soundtrack

Erick Valle is a local Portland musician specializing in vocal improvisation and music production, currently assisting for THE VOID Research and Development Institute. Erick graduated from the University of Oregon in 2013 with a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy. After college, he devoted himself entirely to the development of his sound, which found its origins within the Portland music scene.

Erick pursues greater understanding of the music industry through collaborative work with local artists. He assisted in the creation of the studio band Palace White for recording of the album “Amplify” (recorded at The Hallowed Halls in SE Portland, and currently awaiting release). Featured in several music videos and documentaries from Vanjam Productions, Erick most recently appeared in the music video “Bayou” performed by Worth and directed by John Meyer. Currently, Erick’s time is devoted to recording original material for a blues, rock, soul band that will debut in the late Fall.

From vocal experimentation around late-night fires with friends, to diving into the serious work of recording, Erick feels blessed to be surrounded by talent and support on his artistic journey. He is excited and grateful for this opportunity to share in song for this once in a lifetime eclipse event with All Classical Portland.