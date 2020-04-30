10 Iconic Pieces of Classical Music

Known even in his day as “The Waltz King”, Johann Strauss is a somewhat example of a classical composer who attained the equivalent of modern rock-star acclaim in his lifetime. The Blue Danube* is the best-known of his works—a significant ranking as Strauss’ written repertoire includes 500+ pieces of dance music (waltzes, polkas, quadrilles, etc.) plus several operettas and a ballet. But even casual listeners unfamiliar with the composer will recognize this piece as the epitome of a waltz—and so we also rank it among the top ten most iconic pieces.

* aka An der schönen, blauen Donau (On the Beautiful Blue Danube), Op. 314

Video performance by Zubin Mehta & the Vienna Philharmonic.