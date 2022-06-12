All Classical Portland’s 2022 Year in Review

As All Classical Portland prepares for an exciting year ahead, we are taking a moment to pause and reflect, with gratitude, on 2022.

Together, we have achieved so much!

Thanks to your generous support, All Classical Portland has had monumental achievements over the past year—from brand new radio shows to innovative community collaborations, composer and artist residencies, and a groundbreaking album release.

All Classical Portland is community focused, and community supported. Your contribution today will help to keep the music playing, and ensure we can continue to entertain, innovate, and enrich our community in the months ahead.

Click to view PDF or read highlights below

Ranked in the top 3 in the nation as a classical public radio station (Nielsen)

All Classical Portland CEO Suzanne Nance named Woman of Influence by Portland Business Journal

Over 30 regional arts organizations featured on Fall into the Arts, All Classical Portland’s annual radio festival

First-ever live broadcast from the Patricia Reser Center for the Arts in Beaverton, OR

Live bi-coastal broadcast with NYC’s WQXR and national syndication of the world premiere of Damien Geter’s An African American Requiem

17,520 hours of outstanding programming on two networks, All Classical Portland and ICAN, serving millions across the region and United States, with listeners streaming in 100+ countries

Bilingual storytimes for children narrated by Artist in Residence María García broadcast on the International Children’s Arts Network at ICANradio.org

Named three Composers in Residence (as part of the award-winning Recording Inclusivity Initiative): Jasmine Barnes, Lauren McCall, and Keyla Orozco. All Classical Portland is one of the only stations in America to have composers in residence!

Brand new program Noteworthy, hosted by Lynnsay Maynard! (It’s like a library card and record player in one!)

Produced and released the station’s first-ever album AMPLIFY: Vol. 1 Changing America’s Playlist

Innovative radio play collaboration with 45th Parallel Universe, John Cage’s ‘The City Wears a Slouch Hat’

Brand new show Friday Happy Hour hosted by Warren Black and Christa Wessel.

Named five station Youth Artist Ambassadors: 16-year-old double bass player Maggie Carter , double bass 16-year-old Grant High School sophomore Noah Carr , violin 17-year-old South Salem High School junior Diego Fernandez , flute 18-year-old Grant High School senior Ben Price , oboe 18-year-old Oregon Episcopal School senior Nate Strothkamp , violin



Thank you for supporting All Classical Portland. Your tax-deductible contribution by December 31st will help to ensure the music continues in the year ahead, sharing comfort and inspiration with our community every day.