All Classical Portland’s Poetry Project 2023: The Improv Sessions

Hunter Noack

Hunter Noack is a classical pianist, naturalist, and founder of the award-winning, groundbreaking wilderness concert series, IN A LANDSCAPE: Classical Music in the Wild™.

Hunter grew up exploring, hunting, fishing, and kayaking the rivers of Oregon, forming a strong connection to nature. He started piano at age 4 and by the fifth grade he was up at 4am to light a fire and practice piano before taking the bus to school. After intensive training at Interlochen Arts Academy, San Francisco Conservatory, University of Southern California (B.M.), and Guildhall School of Music and Drama, London (M.A.), Hunter returned to Oregon and founded IN A LANDSCAPE.

Thomas Lauderdale of Pink Martini praised the series as, “The most exciting classical music project in America. Hunter is making classical piano music relevant again.”

in 2019, Hunter was was All Classical Portland’s inaugural Artist in Residence and in June 2022, Heinz records released Noack’s debut CD, “In a Landscape,” which in its first week went to the top of Billboard’s classical music charts to make number one in Traditional Classical Music.