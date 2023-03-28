All Classical Portland’s Poetry Project 2023: The Improv Sessions
Host Suzanne Nance is celebrating National Poetry Month on Sunday Brunch throughout April with music and poetry by Oregon Poet Laureate Kim Stafford and pianist Hunter Noack (All Classical Portland’s 2019 Artist in Residence). Plus, enjoy beautiful music by Leoš Janáček, Robert Schumann, Frédéric Chopin, and more.
Join us every Sunday in April at 10:00 AM PT for All Classical Portland’s Poetry Project 2023: The Improv Sessions! Listen at 89.9 FM in Portland or from anywhere in the world through our free mobile app or via our live player on our website.
ABOUT
Hunter Noack
Hunter Noack is a classical pianist, naturalist, and founder of the award-winning, groundbreaking wilderness concert series, IN A LANDSCAPE: Classical Music in the Wild™.
Hunter grew up exploring, hunting, fishing, and kayaking the rivers of Oregon, forming a strong connection to nature. He started piano at age 4 and by the fifth grade he was up at 4am to light a fire and practice piano before taking the bus to school. After intensive training at Interlochen Arts Academy, San Francisco Conservatory, University of Southern California (B.M.), and Guildhall School of Music and Drama, London (M.A.), Hunter returned to Oregon and founded IN A LANDSCAPE.
Thomas Lauderdale of Pink Martini praised the series as, “The most exciting classical music project in America. Hunter is making classical piano music relevant again.”
in 2019, Hunter was was All Classical Portland’s inaugural Artist in Residence and in June 2022, Heinz records released Noack’s debut CD, “In a Landscape,” which in its first week went to the top of Billboard’s classical music charts to make number one in Traditional Classical Music.
Kim Stafford
Kim Stafford, founding director of the Northwest Writing Institute at Lewis & Clark College, teaches and travels to raise the human spirit. He is the author of a dozen books of poetry and prose, including The Muses Among Us: Eloquent Listening and Other Pleasures of the Writer’s Craft and 100 Tricks Every Boy Can Do: How My Brother Disappeared. His most recent book is the poetry collection Singer Come from Afar (Red Hen, 2021). He has taught writing in dozens of schools and community centers, and in Scotland, Italy, Mexico, and Bhutan. In 2018 he was named Oregon’s 9th Poet Laureate by Governor Kate Brown for a two-year term.
Sunday Brunch
We’ll save a seat for you at the brunch table!
Join host Suzanne Nance every Sunday at 10:00 AM PT at 89.9 FM in Portland or worldwide via our live player on our website.